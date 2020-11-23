‘I Protect Them’ campaign aims to enhance preventive behaviours against COVID

AMMAN — The Ministry of Health launched a national campaign “I Protect Them” with support from the American people through USAID , aimed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 through increasing public commitment to preventive measures to protect individuals and their beloved ones.

The campaign aims to enhance positive preventive behaviours among Jordanians through focusing on wearing masks properly on mouth and nose, and maintaining at least one-two metres apart from other people in public places and transportation, avoiding all forms of social gatherings, and promoting social norms for accepting apologies to attend social occasions, which may pose a risk on other people’s health, according to a statement from the organisers.

Moreover, the campaign aims to promote following role models demonstrating positive behaviours in the community adhering to preventive measures.

This campaign comes in line with government measures to confront the spread of COVID-19 in all governorates of the Kingdom, and within a series of national campaigns launched by the Ministry of Health to raise awareness of the Jordanian community about the preventive measures since the start of the pandemic in Jordan.

Also, the campaign will address the necessity of using and receiving all the information related to COVID-19 from its trusted and reliable sources such as the website www.corona.jo that was launched by the Ministry of Health or through Sehtak application for COVID-19 updates.

The campaign includes airing a number of TV and Radio spots as well as interviews and public places screens, in addition to other media activities on social media platforms, which will extend over the next weeks.

This campaign is implemented in collaboration with the USAID-funded project “Community Health and Nutrition” which is implemented by Family Health International (fhi60), and in collaboration with the Royal Health Awareness Society, the ministry’s partner in implementing several awareness campaigns specially during the COVID19 crisis

Minister of Health Nathir Obeidat said: “Our enemy is a difficult virus; there is a chance of infection and transmission anywhere anytime.”

The minister stressed that the only effective way to limit the spread of this pandemic and preserving people’s lives, is by adhering to the preventive measures of mask wearing, physical distancing, and avoiding gatherings.

He also added: “We thank USAID for their support, through the Community Health and Nutrition Project, as well as the Royal Health Awareness Society, and media channels who are engaging and supporting the campaign, especially in light of the increase of COVID-19 cases, where our safety has become our collective responsibility to overcome this pandemic.”