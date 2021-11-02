‘Hope Canvas’ week seeks to realise child’s dream

The painting and art activities of the ‘Hope Canvas’ week will be held from November 7-13 (Photo courtesy of Ayla)

AMMAN — Under the patronage of HRH Princess Rajwa Bint Ali, and in partnership with the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), Ayla will host the activities of “Hope Canvas” for one week.

The event is organised by the Hareer Initiative and will showcase children’s wide range of creativity, according to an Ayla statement.

Ayla’s support and incubation of the “Hope Canvas” activities comes as a dream come true for Farah, a girl affected by cancer, to paint on Ayla’s beaches along with a group of children.

The painting and art activities of the “Hope Canvas” week will be held from November 7-13 with 100 participants including volunteers, artists, children from the SOS Children’s Village and cancer patients along with a group of children.

The art exhibition achieves to host the largest number of children to express their hopes, dreams, and ideas through their artistic skills, all in one place.

At the end of the art week, and in celebration of World Children Day on November 20, the organisers of the exhibition, Ayla and Hareer, will collect the “Hope Canvas” paintings and combine them together to be displayed on a 220-square-metre canvas at Ayla’s Golf Club, followed by an official ceremony to view the paintings.

Ayla’s Managing Director Sahl Dudin expressed his appreciation to those managing the “Hope Week” initiative.

Dudin said: “As Ayla is in constant communication with the local community, we responded to Farah’s invitation and are overwhelmed with feelings of happiness for an exceptional week. We will continue to implement our social responsibility strategy and our cooperative vision by providing necessary support to targeted sectors and backing them for the benefit of our country.”

Founder of the Hareer Initiative Nihad Al Dabbas, expressed his gratitude for the prompt response of ASEZA and Ayla to achieve Farah’s dream.