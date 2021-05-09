‘Gov’t decision to allow delivery services boosts restaurants’ revenues’

By Batool Ghaith - May 09,2021 - Last updated at May 09,2021

AMMAN — The government’s decision to enable restaurants and sweet shops to operate after iftar within delivery service had a significant positive impact on the sector, according to sector representatives.

The demand in restaurants has risen by approximately 70 per cent since the decision was implemented, President of the Jordan Association for Restaurants and Sweet Shops Owners Omar Awad told The Jordan Times on Sunday.

“We cannot deny that the delivery decision does not satisfy everyone, but it serves the public good,” Awad said.

He pointed out that the delivery service solved many problems, especially for unemployed youth in the Kingdom, as restaurants currently have a 100 percent occupancy rate, and the delivery service employs 35,000 individuals.

“Approximately 30,000 delivery cars operate in the Kingdom’s capital and different governorates in delivery,which makes a positive impact for the public interest, the sector and the economy,” Awad noted.

Awad urged the government to pay attention to a real and serious demand which is allowing citizens to go out during the final week of Ramadan and the Eid al-Fitr period after 7pm, and allowing restaurants to receive customers directly after Iftar. “This would stimulate the market”.

He called on the government to keep an eye on merchants and the “unjustified” price increases.

“All prices of necessary products have risen to an alarming rate, without any excuse. The sector’s economic situation is not ideal and we cannot handle such prices.”