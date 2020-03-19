‘Fruitful results’ emerging from joint efforts of gov’t, public against COVID-19 — minister

AMMAN — Health Minister Saad Jaber said on Thursday that the government’s measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus have “started to show fruitful results”, as figures show that since Wednesday, no new case was reported up to the time of the ministers’ remarks, while one woman who was previously tested will be tested again.

“We expect a drop in the number of infections in the upcoming days, thanks to the government’s measures and the public’s efforts to abide by the instructions,” he said.

Jaber was speaking during a joint press briefing with Media Minister Amjad Adaileh, who stressed that His Majesty King Abdullah is following up on Jordan’s coronavirus developments and instructing the government to ramp up measures and decisions to maintain public safety and alleviate burdens on the sectors that have been affected by the ongoing crisis.

Adaileh noted that Prime Minister Omar Razzaz headed a number of meetings earlier on Thursday with authorities from the industry and trade sectors, with a focus on food reserves and ensuring their availability.

He reiterated that food supplies, mainly basic commodities, are available in secure quantities, reaffirming that there is no need to stockpile.

Air cargo and land shipment activity is ongoing, and accordingly, maintaining a full food reserve will continue as usual, he added.

The number of coronavirus infections in the Kingdom as of Wednesday stands at 56, including one case that recovered. Those subject to quarantine total 4,892, including 3,055 people in Amman and 1,837 at the Dead Sea.

The number of hotels rented for quarantine purposes totals 34, out of which 23 are in Amman and 11 at the Dead Sea.

He concluded by thanking the public for abiding by the government’s instructions and expressed appreciation for the efforts of security bodies in this arena.

Jaber noted that medical teams have been sent to the hotels designated for quarantine, with six doctors and six nurses for each shift of the three shifts scheduled.

Examination of those in quarantine includes taking medical notes and checking for fevers, he said, expressing thanks for health-sector unions and volunteers who are participating in this national effort.

Jaber stressed that no new arrivals to the Kingdom are expected from abroad, highlighting that efforts over the next stage will focus on breaking the infection cycle and identifying and keeping track of all cases to contain the epidemic.

The 56 cases confirmed so far include 42 Jordanians, three Iraqi citizens, six French citizens, three British citizens, one Argentinian citizen and one Filipino citizen, according to a statement from Jaber on Wednesday to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.