‘Floor bulging’ in field hospital forces transfer of COVID patients — Health minister
By JT - Oct 18,2021 - Last updated at Oct 18,2021
A view of the Amman Field Hospital for COVID-19 patients (Petra file photo)
AMMAN — Health Minister Feras Al Hawari on Monday said that the transfer of coronavirus patients from Amman Field Hospital to Gardens Hospital last night was a precautionary measure due to a floor bulging in the oxygen tanks’ room.
"Maintaining the floor without transferring the patients would have taken more time," the Jordan News Agency, Petra, quoted the health minister as saying.
He stressed the ministry’s high level of preparedness to deal with any exceptional circumstances.
