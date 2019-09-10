‘First batch of flood-hit traders’ compensation expected over weekend ‘

AMMAN — The first batch of reimbursements for traders who incurred damages due to heavy rainfall that flooded the shops of downtown Amman last winter will be distributed by the weekend or at the start of next week, Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) President Khalil Hajj Tawfiq said on Tuesday.

Tawfiq told The Jordan Times that "the first batch, focused on small amounts totalling JD0.5 million, will be distributed to 120 traders as soon as the approval reaches the ACC with the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) providing two-thirds of the total".

The ACC will pay the remaining part and is also responsible for distributing the final amount, Tawfiq said, noting that GAM has tasked officers from its financial team to expedite the process of reviewing the traders' files.

GAM and the ACC in mid-August said they will reimburse the traders with a total of JD3 million; JD2 million of the total amount would be supplied from GAM, while the ACC will contribute JD1 million.

In March, heavy rain flooded downtown Amman and caused “extensive damage”, prompting citizens to express their frustration over the country’s “poor” infrastructure.

Several committees were formed in response at the time to investigate the causes of the flooding and shortcomings that may have led to the losses.

At the time of the depression, GAM said that the “unprecedented” rainfall had led to soil erosion in the capital’s Jabal Al Joufeh area and manhole closures in Quraish Street in downtown Amman.