Volkswagen Teramont 2.0 TSI: Spacious, statuesque SUV

A dedicated seven-seat SUV rather than one that has been stretched to accommodate a third row, the Volkswagen Teramont is a hugely practical family vehicle with semi-premium brand cache and a more accessible price tag than other German SUVs of its size, including its own Touareg stable mate.

A replacement for the now more advanced, up-market and pricier Touareg in some markets including the US — where it wears the Atlas nameplate — and unavailable in others, the Teramont is sold alongside the Touareg in Middle East markets.

Efficient yet effective

A departure from the Touareg’s longitudinal layout, the Teramont is built on Volkswagen’s highly versatile MQB transverse engine-oriented architecture to make it more affordable. The transverse platform also delivers better cabin space to also make the Teramont an effective replacement for the US market’s Volkswagen Routan people carrier. Offered with a choice of turbocharged four-cylinder or naturally-aspirated V6 engines and built at Volkswagen’s US and Chinese plants, the Teramont is sold in Jordan with the former, more efficient but similarly effective of the two options.

The production interpretation of the 2013 Volkswagen CrossBlue concept, the Teramont first arrived as a 2018 model, and is chunky and chiselled yet conservative and uncomplicated in its design, with muscularly squared wheel-arches, black lower cladding, defined character lines and a level waistline finished off with an upward C-pillar kink. A strong, statuesque and well-proportioned SUV with a distinct air of assertiveness and clean uncomplicated lines, the Teramont’s dominant fascia features squared-off deep-set headlight and a twin-slat grille filling the space between, while the rear features high-set lights and integrated dual exhaust ports.

Confident delivery

Powered by a 2-litre turbocharged direct injection 4-cylinder engine sitting transversely under its muscularly ridged bonnet, the Teramont develops 217BHP at 4,400-6,200rpm and a deep reservoir of 258lb/ft torque available throughout a broad 1,500-4,400rpm band in 2.0TSI guise as available in Jordan. Weighing in at 2,060kg and 45kg less than the V6 version, the turbo 2-litre version delivers comparable performance to the V6, and is even quoted with an 0-3-second 0-100km/h acceleration advantage at 8.6-seconds, and the same 190km/h top speed, according to some Volkswagen literature.

More efficient with moderate in-class 9.4l/100km fuel consumption, the Teramont 2.0TSI may not have the V6’s same seamlessly progressive power delivery, response from idling or headline power as the V6. However, in real world driving, it is responsive from standstill, with negligible turbo lag, while a much wider mid-range torque band delivers more flexibility despite giving away 8lb/ft at peak. Quick on its feet, responsive and muscular on the road, the 2.0TSI’s slick shifting 8-speed automatic gearbox meanwhile features a broad ratio range for performance and refinement.

Controlled and comfortable

Maneuverable and easy to drive for its size, the Teramont’s MacPherson strut front and multilink rear suspension deliver good ride comfort and highway stability. Reassuringly settled and refined on highway, the Teramont is well-suited for long distance cruising. Biased more for comfort than handling, and especially with taller, more compliant entry-level S spec 245/60R18 tyres, the Teramont was supple and better-soaked lumps and bumps during test drive in Jordan. That said, body roll is well controlled through corners for such a tall and heavy vehicle.

Smooth riding and settled, the Teramont has good vertical and lateral control for its class, and while clearly no sports SUV, it is nevertheless quite tidy into corners and reassuringly grippy throughout. The Teramont’s electric assisted steering is light but direct, quick and accurate, if not particularly textured or nuanced — and is user-friendly and makes it easy to manoeuvre despite its high bonnet line. Though large, the Teramont is easy to park and benefits from a 12.4-metre turning circle, factory reversing camera and dealer-fitted parking sensors in S trim specification.

Classy cabin

Driving its front wheels under normal conditions, the Teramont’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive can transfer 50 per cent power rearward when additional traction is necessary. A more road-oriented SUV big on space, comfort and refinement, the Teramont nevertheless features generous 203mm ground clearance and decent 20.4° approach, 22.4° departure and 17.5° break-over angles for competent off-road driving. Additionally, it features four driving modes that remap steering, accelerator, gearbox, adaptive cruise control, hill descent and hill start functions to optimise driving characteristics for on-road, off-road, and snow conditions.

Well-packaged with tall roofline, long wheelbase and unibody construction, the Teramont is a somewhat larger mid-size SUV, with palatial cabin space, including terrific mid-row head and leg room for tall and larger occupants. Third row seating is meanwhile quite useable and boot space is generous at a 583-litre minimum and expands to a van-like 2,741-litre maximum. Well-equipped if not over-equipped in S guise, the Teramont’s airy cabin provides a well-adjustable and comfortable driving position, and features quality materials, user-friendly layouts and clean, classy and un-fussed business-like styling.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Engine: 2-litre, turbocharged transverse 4-cylinders

Bore x stroke: 82.5 x 92.8mm

Compression ratio: 9.6:1

Valve-train: 16-valve, DOHC, direct injection

Gearbox: 8-speed automatic, four-wheel-drive

Ratios: 1st 5.59; 2nd 3.14; 3rd 1.95; 4th 1.43; 5th 1.21; 6th 1.1; 7th 0.81; 8th 0.67

Power, BHP (PS) [kW]: 217 (220) [162] @4,400-6,200rpm

Specific power: 109.3BHP/litre

Power-to-weight: 105.3BHP/tonne

Torque, lb/ft (Nm): 258 (350) @1,500-4,400rpm

Specific torque: 176.4Nm/litre

Torque-to-weight: 169.9Nm/tonne

0-100km/h: 8.9-seconds

Top speed: 190km/h

Fuel consumption, combined: 9.4-litres/100km

CO2 emissions, combined: 221g/km

Fuel capacity: 70-litres

Length: 5,036mm

Width: 1,989mm

Height: 1,769mm

Wheelbase: 2,979mm

Track, F/R: 1,708/1723mm

Ground clearance: 203mm

Approach / departure angles / break-over: 20.4° / 22.4° / 17.5°

Aerodynamic drag co-efficient: 0.34

Headroom, F/M/R: 1,048/1,027/972mm

Legroom, F/M/R: 1,055/955/856mm

Shoulder room, F/M/R: 1,563/1,544/1,395mm

Luggage volume, behind 3rd / 2nd / 1st row: 583-/

1,571-/2,741-litres

Kerb weight: 2,060kg

Payload: 685kg

Steering: Electric-assisted rack & pinion

Lock-to-lock: 2.76-turns

Steering ratio: 16.3:1

Turning Circle: 12.4-metres

Suspension: MacPherson struts, anti-roll bar / multilink

Brakes: Ventilated discs

Tyres: 245/60R18

Price, on-the-road, no insurance, from: JD41,900 (2019 model year)