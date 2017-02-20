Peugeot 508 1.6 THP165 (auto): French flagship’s fancy facelift

First launched in 2011 and revised for the 2015 model year, the Peugeot 508 is an elegant, economical, refined and practical mid-size to large saloon that effectively replaced both the French brand’s previous 607 flagship and mid-range 407 models. Reclaiming the “5” prefix designation that served its more distant predecessors so well, the 508 has also proved particularly popular with developing markets, as was the legendarily rugged 504 and 505 models of long past, with China alone accounting for 36 per cent of 508 sales. An altogether more sophisticated and classy European saloon, the 508 represents Peugeot’s more premium leanings within the mainstream mid-range automotive segment.

Elegant appeal

Reflecting its popularity in emerging markets, the revised 508 was simultaneously unveiled at the Chengdu and Moscow auto expos, before its European debut at the Paris motor show back in 2014. A tidier and toned up mid-life revision, the face-lifted 508 is an aesthetically more chiselled and streamlined car with improved infotainment, technology and driveline features. Debuting a new corporate face, the revised 508’s fascia is more upright with a more bulging and horizontal bonnet and chrome-ringed hexagonal grille now housing the brand’s lion emblem, in place of its former position atop the bonnet within a concave groove.

Freshened up and both more assertive and elegant, the face-lifted 508 features more ridged and pronounced sheet metal. Meanwhile, flanking the 508’s grille are new all-LED headlights, including an upper LED strip that neatly bridges the grille to the waistline, and lend creates a moodier and more browed appearance to the headlamp cluster.

Its lower LED strips sit above deeper fog lights and extend to the lower side character lines. In addition to its more defined bumpers and more horizontal lighting elements, the revised 508’s rear looks fresher and features a more prominent built-in spoiler, while its predecessor’s horizontal upper chrome strip is ditched.

Refined and versatile

More than just an aesthetic facelift, the revised 508 features a new electronically controlled automatic gearbox as will be most popularly available in the Middle East, and enhanced engines, including the THP165 variant, as tested.

Retuned for more power, fuel economy and compliance with tough Euro 6 emissions standards, the revised 508 THP165’s direct injection turbocharged 1.6-litre four-cylinder engine develops 163BHP at 6000rpm — up from 153HP — while its peak 177lb/ft torque output is unchanged and arrives as early as 1400rpm. Quick spooling and with little turbo lag off-the-line, the 508 pulls meaningfully from below 2000rpm and seems to noticeably get perkier by 2500rpm.

Confidently flexible, the 508’s generous mid-range underwrites top-end power accumulation and allows for versatile overtaking and driving on inclines for a car of its size, weight and efficiency. Refined and quiet, the 508’s engine is coupled with a new electronically controlled 6-speed automatic gearbox with slick, smooth and concise shifts.

It also features a more responsive “sport” mode and fixed steering column mounted sequential paddle shifters for manual mode shifting. With its driveline revisions, the THP165 is able to accelerate from standstill to 100km/h in 8.9-seconds and can achieve a top speed of 210km/h, and yet returns frugal 5.6l/100km fuel consumption on the combined cycle.

Smooth and settled

Carrying over unchanged, the revised 508’s chassis and MacPherson strut front and multi-link rear suspension provides confident and relaxed highway stability, poise and ride refinement, with its suspension and 215/55R17 tyres well balanced between providing the right ride comfort and body control qualities for its segment.

Driven through a broad range and variety of roads during its global launch in Mallorca, Spain, the 508 was manoeuvrable in town with reversing camera and parking sensors helping out in tight spots. Meanwhile, it rode comfortably supple over road texture imperfections and in most circumstances, only feeling firm or slightly stiff over the sharpest cracks or bumps.

In its element on motorways and sprawling country lanes, the 508 turns into tidily but when turning too fast or abrupt on narrow snaking roads, where there is a slight tendency for understeer.

However, through corners, rear grip was reassuringly dedicated. Taking dips, crests and rougher textures in its stride, the 508 rides smoothly and feels settled on rebound, while its light steering is comfortably weighted, remains more intuitive feeling than many rivals. Road visibility was good overall, but through tighter corners, one tended to look around the thick nearside A-pillar, while a small retractable smoked screen HUD display presents information easily and prevents distraction.

Stylish accommodation

Well refined from noise, harshness and vibrations inside, the 508’s classy cabin has a distinctly European ambiance and features stylish user-friendly layouts, quality stitched leather upholstery and comfortably contoured yet supportively bolstered seats with lumbar support, and even an optional massaging function.

Cabin material, fit and textures are above the average in its class. Spacious in most directions inside, the 508’s seat and steering adjustability allows for an alert driving position, while non-sunroof models feature improved rear headroom, while console storage box is well-sized. Storage space includes a large 515-litre boot with split-folding rear seats to generously expand luggage room.

Well-equipped, the 508 features manual side-rear and rear window screens, keyless entry and start, quad-zone climate control and automatic headlight dipping, tire inflation warning, and a blind spot warning system, depending on specification.

If less advanced but more fundamental, the 508 features all-round three-point seatbelts and rear Isofix childseat latches. Meanwhile, an enhanced and intuitive 7” touchscreen allows one access infotainment systems.

Featuring shortcuts, the new screen allows for a less clattered and more streamlined dash and console with fewer buttons than before, while the 508’s enhanced connectivity features include Peugeot Connect Apps.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Engine: 1.6-litre, turbocharged, transverse 4-cylinders

Bore x stroke: 77 x 85.8mm

Valve-train: 16-valve, DOHC, direct injection

0-100km/h: 8.9-seconds

80-120km/h: 5.8-seconds

Top speed: 210km/h

Power, BHP (HP) [kW]: 163 (165) [121] @6000rpm

Specific power: 102BHP/litre

Power-to-weight: 115.6BHP/tonne

Torque, lb/ft (Nm): 177 (240) @1400rpm

Specific torque: 150.2Nm/litre

Torque-to-weight: 170.2Nm/tonne

Fuel consumption, combined: 5.6-liers/100km

CO2 emissions: 130g/km

Fuel capacity: 72-litres

Length: 4830mm

Width: 1828mm

Height: 1456mm

Wheelbase: 2817mm

Track, F/R: 1579/1552mm

Overhang, F/R: 1001/1012mm

Headroom, F/R: 897/857mm

Shoulder room, F/R: 1430/1379mm

Luggage, min/max: 515-/958-litres

Unladen weight: 1410kg

Suspension, F/R: MacPherson struts/multi-link

Brakes: Discs

Tyres: 215/55R17