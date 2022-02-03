New book sheds light on ‘equality among adversaries in criminal cases’

The cover of book in Arabic that reads: ‘Equality among Adversaries in Criminal Cases – a Comparison Study’

AMMAN — The general attorney at the Criminal Court Ihsan Salamat recently released a book titled “Equality among Adversaries in Criminal Cases – a Comparison Study” with the aim to strengthen the role of the justice system in ensuring justice for individuals and society.

“The idea behind this book, which was part of my PhD studies, was to ensure that there are no irregularities or unintentional mistakes within the justice system while at the same time securing the rights of the defendants and the society at large,” the veteran judge said.

The book, which was published by Dar Alnahda in Cairo, is 450 pages, Salamat told The Jordan Times.

Judicial equality should be secured for everyone while taking into consideration all the circumstances of a certain case, Salamat stressed.

That is why, Salamat added, “I stressed in the book the need to ensure a reliable and systematic judicial mechanism that would be applied in all cases to ensure justice for all.”

Some of the mechanisms, according to Salamat, include the “proper and systematic handling of a crime scene by investigators, forensics and criminal lab experts.

“The ultimate idea behind the book is to ensure the rule of law through equality among the adversaries, which will work to secure national safety and security,” Salamat said.

When this part is accomplished, Salamat maintained: “Then people will be obliged to respect and abide by the law.”

“This will ultimately lead to organising and developing the society and will ensure a balance between the public and private sectors,” Salamat said.

Meanwhile, former Egyptian veteran legal professor and former minister Omar Salem said in the book’s foreword that it is one of the most important publications that was written about the topic of equality among adversaries.

Salem pointed out that Salamat touched on all the legal aspects that are related to equality among adversaries starting with preliminary investigations of a case and the trial itself.

“This book is surely an important addition to the Arab legal library,” Salem wrote in his foreword.

The book is currently being sold at the Cairo International Book Fair.