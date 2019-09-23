Mazda BT-50 3.2 4x4 (auto): Making a mark

Becoming a veritable hero for dyed-in-the-wool petrolheads with its commitment to advanced development of the internal combustion engine, as others start to give up, Mazda also do a pretty good diesel truck.

A big player in truck-loving Australia and recently making a bigger mark on Jordanian roads, the Mazda BT-50 is a most impressive compact pick-up truck. A sister model to the pricier Ford Ranger with which it shares platform, engine and much more, the keenly priced BT-50 represents good value for its abilities and performance in range-topping 3.2-litre 4x4 four-door double cab guise.

Bridging the gap between basic compact pick-ups and gas-guzzling full-size American behemoths, the 3.2-litre turbodiesel BT-50 combines effortless performance and comparatively frugal efficiency, even during demanding test drive conditions.

A thoroughly capable hauler and off-roader, it also boast good equipment levels and excellent cabin room and driving position, and is an ideally rugged yet refined multi-purpose work, lifestyle and daily drive truck. Seamlessly and practically adapts Mazda’s wavy, swept back and sporty design elements, the BT-50’s lower bonnet centre and scalloped edges offers better visibility and help better place the front wheels through corners.

Tough torquing truck

Lighter and more compact but more powerful than many competitors’ V6 engines, the range-topping BT-50 version’s 3.2-litre common-rail injection turbo-diesel 5-cylinder engine delivers 197BHP at 3000rpm and a 347lb/ft tidal wave of torque throughout 1750-2500rpm. Driven through a slick optional 6-speed automatic gearbox with electronically-controlled manual shifts, the BT-50 is quick for a 2105kg truck, dashing through 0-100km/h in an estimated 10.5-seconds. With quick spooling turbos and almost no detectable low-end lag, the BT-50 is muscular from standstill, with its tsunami of torque providing indefatigably rapid progress through gears, whether on- or off-road.

On road, the BT-50’s engine is eager for a low-revving turbo-diesel, with reassuring and confident mid-range highway flexibility and an estimated 180km/h top speed, it effortlessly powers through air resistance to higher speeds than less powerful 4-cylinder turbo-diesel trucks. Driven through its rear wheels in normal conditions, the BT-50’s four-wheel-drive system on-the-move activation to 120km/h, and helps its easily overcomes rugged and demanding low traction conditions or steep inclines. Meanwhile, a 2.718:1 low gear reduction ratio and factory optional locking rear differential allow for more extreme conditions, crawling and towing capabilities.

Rigid, refined and rewarding

Composed, committed and comfortable on highway, agile through switchbacks and fuel efficient during extensive test drive, the BT-50’s high rigidity was demonstrable on dirt road and rutted tarmac. Without virtually no hint of body flex or squeaks, the BT-50’s rigid body pays dividends ride and handling qualities — not to mention safety — by allowing its’ sophisticated front and rugged rear suspension to operate with precision. Refined and settled given its’ live axle and leaf spring rear suspension, the BT-50 could be slightly bouncy on choppy roads compared to an SUV with independent rear suspension.

The BT-50’s hydraulic-assisted steering felt precise, accurate and natural in feedback through narrow and winding hill climbs, especially for a truck of its like. Combined with its midsize dimensions, good cabin visibility, invaluable big side mirrors, reversing sensors and camera, the BT-50 is manoeuvrable in town driving, parking and is easy to place through countryside corners. Favourable weight distribution and sophisticated double wishbone front suspension also allow for tidy turn-in. Meanwhile, suspension settings are well-judged for handling, comfort and off-road wheel articulation, and allow considerably better than expected cornering body roll control.

Capability and comfort

Balance through corners, the BT-50 can be induced to progressively and predictably kick its tail out to tighten a cornering line, but when engaged, its electronic stability controls proved diligently reassuring. Well refined from harshness and vibrations, and with good insulation from diesel clatter inside, and features six airbags, electronic brakeforce distribution, dual zone climate control, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, CD player and voice command functions. The BT-50 is, however, a thoroughly capable workhorse at heart, and can accommodate an estimated near 1200-litres within its cargo bay, a 1082kg payload, and tow up to 3500kg

A tough and rugged off-roader with effortless ability and short front overhang, the BT-50 boasts high 200-232mm ground clearance, wide-tread 265/65R17 tyres, generous 800mm water fording depth, electronic hill descent control and 28.2 degree approach, 26.5 degree departure and 25 degree ramp angles.

Meanwhile inside, the BT-50 is easily accessible and spacious in all directions and features hard-wearing plastics, fabric upholstery, front and rear armrests. Particularly noted for its excellent driving position, with well-adjustable, comfortable, supportive seats and steering tilt adjustability, the BT-50 a terrific long-distance companion over many hours and of driving.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Engine: 3.2-litre, common-rail turbo-diesel, in-line 5-cylinders

Bore x stroke: 89.9 x 100.7mm

Compression ratio: 15.5:1

Valve-train: 20-valve, DOHC

Gearbox: 6-speed automatic

Driveline: Four-wheel-drive, low gear transfer case, locking rear differential

Gear ratios: 1st 4.171:1; 2nd 2.342:1; 3rd 1.521:1; 4th 1.143:1; 5th 0.867:1; 6th 0.691:1

Reverse/final drive: 3.403:1/3.55:1

High/low range: 1:1/2.718:1

Power, BHP (PS) [kW]: 197 (200) [147] @3,000rpm

Specific power: 61.6BHP/litre

Torque, lb/ft (Nm): 347 (470) @1,750-2,500rpm

Specific torque: 147Nm/litre

0-100km/h: 10.5-seconds (estimate)

Top speed: 180km/h (estimate)

Fuel consumption, urban/extra-urban/combined; 12.4-/

8.6-/10-litres/100km

Fuel capacity: 80-litres

Length: 5,365mm

Width: 1,850mm

Height: 1,815mm

Wheelbase: 3,220mm

Track: 1,560mm

Ground clearance: 200-232mm

Cargo volume: 1,200-litres (estimate)

Water Mazdaing: 800mm

Kerb weight: 2105kg

Payload. Net/gross: 1,082kg

Towing capacity, braked/un-braked: 3,500/750kg

Gross vehicle mass: 3,200kg

Gross combined mass: 6,000kg

Suspension, F/R: Double wishbones, coilovers/leaf springs, live axle

Steering: Hydraulic-assisted rack & pinion

Turning circle: 12.4-metres

Brakes, F/R: Ventilated discs 302mm/drums, 270mm

Tyres: 265/60R17

Price, on-the-road, no insurance: JD29,900