Dongfeng Yuxon GS: Impressive high-ride estate by any name

More widely known as the Dongfeng Aeolus Yixuan GS, but marketed in Jordan under the simplified Yuxon GS model designation, the Chinese manufacturer’s recent arrival proved to more impressive than expected. A more affordable yet very well equipped car — as has come to be expected from newcomer Chinese brands in Jordan — the Yuxon GS’s composed, comfortable and even engaging driving characteristics were, however, especially noteworthy. Similarly, its utilitarian estate body type is a refreshing alternative to Jordanian roads’ ubiquitous saloons and crossovers.

Rugged style

Billed under the more popular SUV category by Dongfeng, the Yuxon GS is, however, and for all intent and purposes, a slightly more SUV-like estate version of the Dongfeng (Aeolus) A30 saloon. Conceptually, it is closer to more rugged looking and slightly higher riding Allroad, Outback and Cross Country estate variants from Audi, Subaru and Volvo, respectively. Slightly larger and significantly more powerful and better equipped, the Yuxon GS is also conceptually similar to the also moderately priced Lada Vesta SW Cross.

With usefully higher ground clearance than the A30 saloon, the Yuxon GS also features lower black cladding and roof rails to lend a tougher and more off-road oriented aesthetic. Sitting with a distinctly rear-biased visual weighting and big glasshouse rear cargo area, the Yuxon’s profile is elegant and purposeful. Meanwhile, its styling is busy and perhaps generic, but nevertheless assertively attractive and contemporary with sharp jutting vertical and horizontal elements, dramatically squinting headlights, intricately detailed and sharp creases and contrasting concave and convex surfaces.

Quiet confidence

Under its bulging bonnet and behind its massive mesh grille and lower intake combo, the Jordanian market Yuxon GS is powered by the larger of two engine options. Displacing 1.5-litres, the Yuxon’s turbocharged 4-cylinder engine features more reliable traditional multi-point fuel injection. Prodigious in output, it develops 148BHP at 5,500rpm and 162lb/ft throughout a broad and accessible 1,800-4,000rpm band. Capable of 190km/h and returning modest 6.7l/100km fuel efficiency, it is conservatively estimated that the Yuxon GS can achieve 0-100km/h in under 11-seconds.

Powering the front wheels through a smooth shifting 6-speed automated dual clutch gearbox, the Yuxon GS features four gearbox driving modes, including a Sport setting with a more aggressive shift profile. Confident and quicker than expected, the Yuxon GS’ compact engine is more responsive than many similarly small but powerful engines, with minimal turbo lag from idling speed. That said, it is comparatively muscular throughout its wide and versatile mid-range sweet spot, where it pulls with conviction and confident authority on inclines.

Tidy turn

A relatively low-revving engine best riding its flexible wave of mid-range torque, the Yuxon GS is nevertheless smooth and willing spinning to redline. With a slight tug of the steering wheel under hard full torque acceleration from low speed, the Yuxon GS’ electric-assisted rack and pinion steering is meanwhile well-weighted with the right level or lightness and resistance. Providing pleasantly good levels of intuitive road feel, even while delivering good refinement, the Yuxon’s steering lends confidence to accurately place it through winding roads.

Riding on, typical for its class, MacPherson strut front and torsion beam rear suspension, the Yuxon GS’ suspension rates are well set-up to provide a good compromise between ride comfort and handling ability. Turning tidily into corners, the Yuxon’s handling seems pleasantly uncorrupted and predictable. Progressively settling into slight body lean through quick and tight corner, the Yuxon GS was reassuring in its grip levels and how it communicates its dynamic limits, during a somewhat brief, but varied test drive.

Refined ride

Though no sports car, the Yuxon, however, has enough clarity and talent to make it more engaging and confident drive than many pricier cars. Smooth, stable and refined at speed, it is also a forgiving ride that well-manages comfort and control. Dispatching encountered bumps and cracks in its stride, the Yuxon seemed unperturbed by most imperfections, while vertical control was composed and settled, even over sudden textural changes and when dismounting large speed bumps. A relatively big glasshouse meanwhile provided above average road visibility.

Spacious with its comfortable and well-adjustable driving position — including tilt and reach steering adjustability — the Yuxon GS offers good rear leg and headroom, even with panoramic roof. With a big tailgate allowing easy accessibility, luggage volume expands from 474- to 1,109-litres when split rear seats are folded — albeit not fully flat. Well-equipped, the Yuxon features leather seats, three USB ports, Bluetooth connectivity, four airbags, rear parking sensors, 7-inch digital instrument panel and 10-inch infotainment screen, which includes 360° camera with turn signal activated cornering views.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS