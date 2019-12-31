Citroen C-Elysee 1.6 VTi (auto): Stylish and sensible

Specifically designed with developing markets in mind, where car ownership rates are broadly on the rise in recent times, the Citroen C-Elysee is a sensible and rugged, but stylish and comfortable car intended to take on Korean and Japanese C-segment players that have somewhat displaced European manufacturers in such markets. A sister model to the Peugeot 301, on which it is based, the C-Elysee is another face in the PSA Groupe’s rivalry with fellow French brand Renault and its Logan model in reclaiming its share in developing markets.

Common sense design

Built with common sense engineering and packaging that Citroen needs in such markets being firmly at the forefront of its development, the C-Elysee’s design is, however, more stylishly upmarket and stands out from much of its rivals in a competitively cutthroat segment. Untypically elegant and with a sense of character the its design, the C-Elysee’s market profile and presence was pushed along with its entry in touring car racing when initially launched back in 2013. More recently it received a mid-life face-lift that includes a spruced up design revision, improved infotainment system and a new automatic gearbox.

Revised for the 2017 model year onwards, the C-Elysee’s most noticeable visual changes include its new headlights and grille, with the central Citroen double chevron emblem extending into twin grille slats and trailing off into lighting elements. With squinty headlights and heavily defined, creased and bulging bonnet, strong side character line and sweeping roofline, the C-Elysee has a modern and assertive presence. Its proportions and high boot allow for generous in-segment rear legspace, decent rear headroom, spacious front seating and voluminous 506-litre minimum luggage capacity, while all-round visibility is for the most part good.

Cost-effective engineering

Designed with comfort, sensibility and cost-effective construction, purchase and running costs, the C-Elysee uses modestly sized 195/60R16 tyres, which well-fill its wheel-arches, but also prove durable and supple on rough road surfaces, and aid steering feel and precision on winding roads. Its restrained 1185kg weight meanwhile allows for effective and cost-efficient ventilated front and drum rear brakes. With generous 139mm ground clearance, a light weight and forgiving suspension, the C-Elysee is well suited for the developing markets it is intended, and is comfortable for long journeys and rugged roads, and is easy to drive, park and live with.

Built to be effective and attainable, the C-Elysee 1.6 VTi is particularly well-suited for developing markets in its use of a tried and tested 1.6-litre 16-valve DOHC conventional multi-point injection engine, instead of newer, pricier and more sensitive direct injection and turbo technology. Durable, smooth, fuel efficient, clean and Euro 5 compliant, it returns 7.3l/100km fuel efficiency and 168g/km CO2 emissions on the combined cycle automatic gearbox guise. Developing 113BHP at 6,050rpm and 111lb/ft at 4,000rpm, the C-Elysee 1.6 VTi offers progressive and smooth delivery, and a good mixture of economy and power.

Confidence and control

More confident and more refined than the base 1.2 litre three-cylinder version but slightly slower and thirstier than the 1.6 litre manual version, the C-Elysee 1.6 VTi nevertheless returns decent performance including 10.8-second 0-100km/h acceleration and a 188km/h top speed. Gaining a 6-speed automatic gearbox in polace of the outgoing 4-speed, the revised C-Elysee benefits from a better range of ratios for improved low- and mid-range flexibility, top-end refinement and real world efficiency.

A generally better, smoother and more consistent driving experience, the C-Elysee’s new gearbox reduces the need to rev or kickdown gears aggressively in more demanding situations.

Shifting gears smoothly and swiftly for a value-oriented small family saloon the C-Elysee meanwhile walks a fine dynamic line between stability and responsiveness, and comfort and handling. Finding a happy medium for most occasions the C-Elysee is refined and reassuring on fast highways and sweeping bends, and is agile and maneuverable with good visibility in the city and on winding B-roads.

The C-Elysee’s steering wheel also finds a happy compromise between high speed damping, lightness in town and decent feel, feedback and speed, including 3.15-turns lock-to-lock, the light and agile the C-Elysee turns in tidily.

Comfortable and affordable

Comparatively eager into corners with decent body control and good grip, the C-Elysee’s steering gives a good impression of road surface, grip limit and position. A supple riding car designed for less-than-perfect roads and family use, it comfortably dispatches lumps and bumps, while body roll is well controlled and not too pronounced through corners. Settled over crests and dips with good vertical control, the C-Elysee well irons out and fluently rides over road imperfections, but more so, its decent ride clearance allows it to confidently traverse developing nations’ sometimes rutted, broken, unpaved and dirt roads.

Classy for a value-oriented car in look and feel, the C-Elysee’s layouts are meanwhile intuitive and user-friendly. With decent quality plastics and textures in prominent places, including its gear lever, dials and sporty contoured steering wheel, the C-Elysee’s cost-cutting components are, however, more discreet, and include cost-effective centre console electric window buttons.

With good standard and optional equipment levels for a rugged everyman’s car likely to be used hard as a first new family car in less than perfect conditions, the C-Elysee features highly effective heating and air conditioning and now includes an Android Auto and Apple Carplay enabled infotainment system.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Engine: 1.6-litre, 16-valve DOHC, transverse 4-cylinders

Bore x stroke: 78.5 x 82mm

Compression ratio: 11:1

Gearbox: 6-speed auto, front-wheel-drive

Power, BHP (PS) [kW]: 113.5 (115) [85] @6,050rpm

Specific power: 71.5BHP/litre

Torque, lb/ft (Nm): 111 (150) @4,000rpm

Specific torque: 94.5 Nm/litre

0-100km/h: 10.8-seconds

Standing km: 32.3-seconds

Top speed: 188km/h

CO2 emissions: 168g/km

Fuel consumption, urban/extra-urban/combined: 10-/ 5.6-/ 7.3-litres/100km

Fuel capacity: 50-litres

Height: 1,466mm

Width: 1,748mm

Length: 4,442mm

Wheelbase: 2,652mm

Tread, F/R: 1,501/1,478mm

Overhang, F/R: 800/967mm

Ground clearance: 139mm

Aerodynamic drag coefficient: 0.32

Luggage volume: 506-litres

Kerb weight: 1,185kg (estimate)

Suspension, F/R: MacPherson struts/torsion beam

Steering: Electric-assisted rack and pinion

Turning circle: 10.7-metres

Lock-to-lock: 3.15-turns

Brakes, F/R: Ventilated discs/drums

Tyres: 195/55R16