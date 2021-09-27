Changan CS75 Plus 360T: New addition brings big change

Debuting in China in 2019 and introduced in Jordan in recent weeks, the Changan CS75 Plus is a testament to just how quickly the Chinese auto industry in general, and Changan in particular, has been developing in recent years.

Whether a straightforward successor or more up-market complementary model to the regular C75 that remains listed on some Changan websites, the fact of the matter is that after a short test drive, the C75 Plus made a significantly improved impression in terms of design, driving, technology and appointment.

Sharp shape

Little changed in dimensions or proportions, if marginally larger, the CS75 Plus is, however, markedly different in its styling, with a strikingly assertive aesthetic. Thoroughly more dramatic than its more generically conservative predecessor, the CS75 Plus’s visuals are dominated by a vast near full height black grille that is rakishly pinched in at license plate level and flanked by enormous sculpted and bisected side intakes. The CS75 Plus’s slim, stretched back and aggressively moody headlights are meanwhile connected by a small lighting strip above the grille.

Sporting a sharp three-slat lower lip, the CS75 Plus’s surfacing is similarly dramatic with bulging bonnet, sculpted creases and ridges, muscularly defined sills and wheel-arches with rugged looking lower black cladding and large 225/55R19 tyre clad alloy wheels. Featuring red accents and judiciously restrained use of chrome elements to denote a sportier styling persona, the C75 Plus meanwhile features a floating roofline effect to lend a more visually more dramatic angles of descent, in addition to faux side vents, jutting rear tailgate spoiler, quad exhaust ports and similarly sharp rear light treatment.

Punch and pull

The more powerful of two engines available internationally, the Jordanian market CS75 Plus receives Changan’s prodigious turbocharged 2-litre four-cylinder Blue Core engine. Bearing the 360T alphanumeric designation to denote its turbocharging and torque output in newton-metres, the CS75 Plus develops 230BHP at 5,500rpm and 266lb/ft torque throughout a wide and accessible 1,750-3,500rpm band. Perkier and more responsive in this application compared to the flagship Changan CS95 SUV, the CS75 Plus’s engine is estimated to deliver the same 7.5-second 0-100km/h acceleration as its rakishly roofed CS85 Coupe sister model.

Comparatively low-revving, the CS75 Plus is nevertheless punchy reaching for its top-end and muscularly capable overtaking and climbing inclines in mid-range. With quick-spooling turbocharger almost eliminating low-end lag associated with turbocharged engines, the responsive CS75 Plus pulls hard from standstill. Sweeping through an abundant mid-range it even provides an acoustically well suppressed, but evocative exhaust note at full throttle load and high revs. Driving the front wheels through a smooth shifting 8-speed automatic gearbox, the CS75 Plus meanwhile returns moderate estimated 8.1l/100km combined cycle fuel efficiency.

Confident comfort

Putting power down effectively through its front wheels, the CS75 Plus delivers confident traction, with only a hint of torque-steer or electronic intervention at full throttle from standstill. Dynamically adept, the CS75 Plus turns tidily into corners and grips hard at the tarmac, while its steering is light, quick and accurate, if not highly nuanced or textured for road feel. Rear grip and brake responses also proved reassuring. Meanwhile, four engine and gearbox feature driving modes vary efficiency and responsiveness, and it also features hill start and descent functions.

Driven in an urban setting, initial impressions of the CS75 Plue are of a dynamically well-reconciled mid-size crossover with decent handling and good ride quality. Responsively turning in, it controls body lean well, but also delivers a mostly forgiving ride over road imperfections. Comfortably compliant if slightly firm over sudden sharp cracks and bumps, the CS75 Plus delivers good vertical control, but perhaps slightly stiffer damping over such conditions would further enhance traction. That said, its dampers provided good vertical control, resistant to over-compression when coming off large bumps.

Equipment and ergonomics

Stable and settled at speed yet reassuringly committed through corners, the CS75 Plus is meanwhile easy to manoeuvre, and features numerous driver assistance systems to aid this and supplement visibility. This includes blindspot warning, lane keeping and departure systems, front collision and rear cross traffic alerts, parking sensors and reversing and 360° cameras. Refined and well insulated from noise, harshness and vibrations, the CS75 Plus is even equipped with double glazed front windows, like a luxury car exceeding its comparatively moderate current offer price of JD33,000, which includes Jordan’s longest 10-year or 500,000km warranty.

Generously equipped with extensive comfort, safety, convenience and tech features, including remote key-activated parking capability, the CS75 Plus’s cabin is meanwhile an up-market affair with a welcoming ambiance, horizontally-oriented design, user-friendly layouts, twin infotainment and configurable instrument screens, rich red leather upholstery and contrasting black dashboard, as tested. Spacious, accessible and accommodating for passengers and luggage, it also features comfortable and supportive electrically-adjustable sports seats. However, slightly lower seat mounting, slightly narrower centre console and slightly longer steering reach would make a good cabin truly great for taller, larger drivers.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

EEngine: 2-litre, transverse, turbocharged 4-cylinders

Valve-train: 16-valve, DOHC, direct injection

Gearbox: 8-speed automatic, front-wheel-drive

Power, BHP (PS) [kW]: 230 (233) [171.3] @5,500rpm

Specific power: 115BHP/litre (approximately)

Torque, lb/ft (Nm): 266 (360) @1,750-3,500rpm

Specific torque: 180Nm/litre (approximately)

0-100km/h: 7.5-seconds (estimate)

Fuel consumption, combined: 8.1-litres/100km (estimate)

Fuel capacity: 58-litres

Length: 4,700mm

Width: 1,865mm

Height: 1,710mm

Wheelbase: 2,710mm

Track: 1,585mm

Luggage volume, min/max: 620-/1,450-litres

Kerb weight: 1,670kg (estimate)

Suspension, F/R: MacPherson struts/multi-link

Steering: Electric-assisted rack & pinion

Brakes, F/R: Ventilated discs/discs

Tyres: 225/55R19

Price, on-the-road, with third party insurance: JD33,000

Warranty: 10-years or 500,000km