Trade balance deficit down by 10%
By JT - Sep 25,2019 - Last updated at Sep 25,2019
AMMAN — Jordan’s trade balance deficit for the first seven months of 2019 dropped by10 per cent compared to the figure recorded at the end of the same period last year, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
The drop resulted from a 5.5 per cent increase in national exports, the new agency explained. According to the Department of Statistics figures, national exports were valued at JD2.749 billion during the January through July period of 2019, posting a 5.5 per increase compared to the figure recorded in the same period of the previous year. As for imports, they were valued at JD7.892 billion, registering a 4.4 per cent decrease.
