You are here
Tesla shares fall following report of possible layoffs
By AFP - Jun 04,2022 - Last updated at Jun 04,2022
In this file photo taken on May 14, Tesla cars sit at charging stations in Yermo, California (AFP photo)
NEW YORK — Tesla shares fell on Friday following a report that its chief executive Elon Musk wants to trim headcount due to the uncertain economic outlook.
Musk said in an email to executives that he has a "super bad feeling" about the economy, according to a report from Reuters, adding that the electric automaker should pause all hiring and cut about 10 per cent of jobs.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a query from AFP.
The statement is the latest from a business leader warning about a slowdown as the Federal Reserve moves aggressively to tighten monetary policy in response to inflation, stoking recession fears.
Tesla had a little more than 100,000 employees at the end of 2021.
CFRA Research analyst Garrett Nelson called the timing of Musk's e-mail "somewhat odd" considering that Tesla is ramping up new factories in Austin, Texas and Germany.
"But we think Musk wants to get ahead of the curve in terms of a slowdown across the highly cyclical auto industry," said Nelson in a note, adding that most of the job cuts could come in Shanghai, where China's zero-tolerance COVID-19 policy has weighed on production.
Shares of Tesla fell 5.6 per cent to $730.49 in early trading on Friday.
Related Articles
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Jun 02, 2022
Jun 03, 2022
Opinion
Jun 04, 2022
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.