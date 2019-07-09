Taif and Souda Seasons announced for August 2019

AMMAN — Saudi Seasons has recently announced the simultaneous launch of Taif and Souda Seasons summer festivals slated for August 2019, to emphasise the country’s competitive tourism strategy and highlight its historical and traditional elements, as well as its produce of roses, fruit, and honey, according to a statement of the organisers.

The upcoming festivals will include fun activities for all ages, and is designed to attract Saudi, Arab and international families to participate.

The joint launch of Taif and Souda Seasons under the umbrella of the Saudi Seasons follows the country's efforts to diversify the Saudi economy by focusing on the tourism sector.