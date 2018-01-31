RJ staff voluntary release open for a month

AMMAN — Royal Jordanian (RJ) and the General Union for Air Transport on Monday signed a collective agreement giving RJ staff the choice to obtain a voluntary release from the job between the period February 1 and March 31, 2018 subject to the airline’s approval.

RJ’s President Stefan Pichler and the head of the General Union for Air Transport and Tourism Yousef Qannab signed the agreement, according to a statement received by The Jordan Times on Wednesday.

Under the agreement, employees have the option to submit a request to be released from service, and subject to Royal Jordanian’s approval, they are given a half-month salary for each year of service, said the statement.

Pichler said this agreement comes in line with the turnaround plan RJ is currently implementing to achieve sustainable profitability. One of the main pillars of the plan requires that RJ reduces manpower, he said, underlining RJ's and the union's keenness to ensure the sustainable profitability of the national carrier and its role in serving the country, and achieving the airline’s strategic goals.

Qannab asserted that the union is committed to protecting employees’ rights, by ensuring that they receive compensation that supports them and their families after the end of their service.

He also expressed the union’s appreciation of the employees’ efforts in all departments, according to the statement.