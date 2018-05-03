RJ cheif hails ‘successful’ Q1

By Ana V. Ibáñez Prieto - May 03,2018 - Last updated at May 03,2018

AMMAN — Royal Jordanian (RJ) CEO Stefan Pichler on Wednesday announced "successful" first quarter results, achieved by the national carrier.

"This outstanding performance is the result of an increase in overall revenues, which reached JD143 million," Pichler said, citing a 73 per cent growth in online ticket sales, 46 per cent in cargo warehouse revenues, 18 per cent in cargo sales and 13 per cent in passenger sales.

His remarks came at a press conference held by RJ, where Pichler outlined the financial and operational figures the airline attained over the past year and first quarter of 2018.

The CEO attributed the successful start of the year to the company's turnaround plan towards profitability launched in the second half of 2017, which resulted in a JD468,000 net profit before tax for the airline.

Running through 2022, the five-year plan comprises several initiatives aimed at bringing up revenues by 7 per cent while decreasing unit costs by 6 per cent, in addition to the implementation of electronic services to facilitate travel procedures for customers.

Regarding this year's challenges, Pichler said that "foremost will be the entry of low cost airlines to Jordan", noting that "the management is working hard to face the challenges and turn them into opportunities".

Asked about the route network and fleet, the CEO explained that "the turnaround plan includes the opening of three international destinations in Washington [US], Stockholm [Sweden] and Copenhagen [Denmark] in June, while eight RJ destinations are still suspended due to security concerns".

“In addition, the five-year plan entails the modernisation of the medium and short-haul airliners with the possible introduction of four new aircraft,” Pichler announced, noting that “RJ will study the options before taking decisions concerning the choice of aircraft in order to maintain its efficiency while reducing operating costs”.