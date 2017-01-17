Omari highlights steps taken to stimulate investment

You are here

AMMAN — Secretary General of the Jordan Investment Commission (JIC), Mikhled Omari, on Tuesday  briefed Imad Faqid, vice president of the Airbus Group for MENA, on the procedures that the government has taken recently to increase foreign and local investment in the country.

During the briefing, Omari said the government has endorsed a unified investment law to eliminate red tape, offer more incentives, and make it easier for investors to set up projects, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. Omari asserted JICs willingness to support Airbus Group in bringing more investments to the Kingdom.

