Net profits grow by 2% in semi-annual period of 2019
By JT - Aug 03,2019 - Last updated at Aug 03,2019
AMMAN — Amman Stock Exchange’s (ASE) Acting CEO Bassam Abu Abbas said net profit of the ASE listed companies which provided their semi- annual financial reports rose by JD 573.2 million or 2 per cent compared with JD 561.8 million for the same period in 2018.
At the sector level, the service sector recorded a 40.7 per cent increase, followed by the industrial sector at 25.6 per cent, while the financial sector posted a drop by 4.9 per cent compared with the same period in 2018, he added.
