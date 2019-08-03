You are here

Home » Business » Net profits grow by 2% in semi-annual period of 2019

Net profits grow by 2% in semi-annual period of 2019

By JT - Aug 03,2019 - Last updated at Aug 03,2019

AMMAN — Amman Stock Exchange’s (ASE) Acting CEO Bassam Abu Abbas said net profit of the ASE listed companies which provided their semi- annual financial reports rose by JD 573.2 million or 2 per cent compared with JD 561.8 million for the same period in 2018.

At the sector level, the service sector recorded a 40.7 per cent increase, followed by the industrial sector at 25.6 per cent, while the financial sector posted a drop by 4.9 per cent compared with the same period in 2018, he added.

 

up
4 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
1 + 13 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.