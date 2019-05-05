Korean, Jordanian businessmen discuss cooperation

By JT - May 05,2019 - Last updated at May 05,2019

AMMAN — A trade delegation from the Republic of Korea held business meetings with representatives of Jordanian companies during a visit to the Kingdom last week, according to a statement of the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).

Under the theme of “Jordan-Korea Business Partnership", the two sides discussed business and investment opportunities and ways to develop and enhance cooperation.

The meetings were held in the presence of Lee Bom-yoon, ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Jordan, and Kim Sang-mok, KOTRA’s vice-president, in addition to Jordanian businessmen who have interest in the Korean products and industries. Representatives of the Iraqi Business Council were at the meetings, as well.

The delegates included representatives of Korean companies, specialised in water filtration and cooling, water treatment plants, piping and fittings, containers and prefabricated houses, total environmental solution and air pollution prevention systems, food processing and packaging machinery, according to the statement.