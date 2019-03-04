Jordanian manufacturer seals first ever deal in Middle East with Siemens

Semiens executive Markus-Erich Strohmeier (first right), Petra Engineering Industries Co. Vice Chairman Omar Abu Wishah (first centre) and Operations Director Omar Ali (first left) sign partnership agreement at Petra’s facilities, southeast of Amman, on Sunday, with German Ambassador to Jordan Birgitta Siefker–Eberle (centre back) overseeing the signing of the deal (Photo courtesy of Petra Engineering Industries Co)

AMMAN — Jordanian manufacturer Petra Engineering Industries Company on Monday signed the first ever deal in Jordan with international company Siemens to supply smart heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems and equipments.

During the signing ceremony at Petra’s industrial facilities, 30km southeast of Amman, the company uncovered that this deal is Siemens’ first ever in the Middle East region.

Petra Vice Chairman and President of the Jordanian Exporters Association Omar Abu Wishah told The Jordan Times that the German giant, Siemens, has signed only one other similar deal with a Chinese company.

This is the second ever for Siemens worldwide, he noted.

Under the contract, Siemens will supply Petra with the building technology and software to develop a line of smart HVAC and building management systems.

These systems are based on the Siemens Controllers platforms, and are to be marketed by Petra in over 40 markets worldwide, a statement by the company said.

In more details, Abu Wishah explained that the Siemens technology will also complement Petra’s systems to “revolutionise the competitiveness and quality of its product lines”.

According to Petra’s Electrical Design Manager Mohammad Lahham, the German manufacturer’s technology will be customised to meet Petra’s specifications, supplied at preferential costs.

Petra will then develop Siemens’s technologies and their own systems, as well as the necessary circuitry, to integrate these parts into smart, digital HVAC systems, Lahham continued.

“This is a landmark partnership for Jordan’s manufacturing sector, strengthening the portfolio of a world-class Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) with smart building technology from Siemens,” noted Markus Strohmeier, senior executive vice president for Siemens Middle East’s Building Technologies Division in his remarks at the ceremony

“Together we can drive the adoption of intelligent, digitalised infrastructure around the world in pursuit of more efficient, liveable cities,” Strohmeier said.

According to Firas Abu Wishah, a member of Petra’s board of directors, this deal constitutes a milestone in the development of the HVAC industry, as well as Jordan’s industrial sector.

“Being one of the world leaders in the field of high-end engineered HVAC products, believes in this initiative. It is of paramount importance for the sake of our future to continue building smart, energy efficient and sustainable equipment,” he said.

“The world is changing,” the board member exclaimed, hence, the need to develop more economical, greener technologies.

“We need to be at the forefront of engineering development with all of our partners to deliver on our promise of creating a greener future. This partnership will ensure that we are able to meet that goal and develop state of the art solutions for our clients globally,” the board member said.

Notably, the Siemens software is the first integrated building management platform to cover the complete scope from small to large buildings, the statement said.

German Ambassador Birgitta Siefker-Eberle and Omar Abu Eid from the EU delegation also attended the ceremony.

Speaking at the event, Siefker-Eberle expressed pride in Germany’s partnership with Jordan, underlining achievements made at The London Initiative Conference, last Thursday.

“The conference highlighted Jordan's attractiveness for investment in terms of its central geo-strategic position, its high amount of talented, well-qualified and aspiring young people as well as in terms of security and infrastructure.”

It also showcased economic success stories in Jordan, “which do exist”, she noted, adding that “Petra Engineering Industries is a perfect example of what Jordanians can achieve when they make efficient use of the human resource present in this country, and rely on their own capacities and achievements and not on the state to give them a job”, she said.

According to Siefker-Eberle, the region is highly attractive for investment, Jordan in particular, with more than 60 per cent of its youth population under 30 years of age.