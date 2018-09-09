BP scholar begins studies at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, Scotland with the support of UniHouse

EDINBURGH— Major energy organisation BP is working with the local office of UniHouse, a British education and development consultancy company operating worldwide, to provide scholarships for their local staff to obtain graduate degrees in the UK.

BP is working within the Rumaila Operating Organisation (ROO), an organisation formed between the Basra Oil Company and BP, and initiated by the Ministry of Oil with the State Oil Marketing Organisation and PetroChina as partners, as part of a part of a broader effort to help nationalise Iraq's oil and gas sector.

The recently awarded Scholarship Management Services project is a continuation of services UniHouse has provided since 2015 for BP. BP has previously co-invested millions of dollars in this programme and financed graduate degrees for 27 employees.

Employees are sent to the UK to complete MSc, MA, or PhD programmes, and their spouses and children are able to join them throughout the length of their graduate program.

UniHouse provides the Scholarship Management Services for these programmes, facilitating the process from start to finish, including: applications, visas, English language training, accommodation, and in-country support services.

Students are matched with universities based on their preferences and areas of study, and are able to choose from a wide variety of universities across the UK.

As one alumni of the program states, “Choosing UniHouse is a conscious decision that has been made due to its efficient cooperation, fruitful interaction and modern programs in terms of training, placement and follow up that have helped me to pursue my individual and professional targets.”

Aows Dargazali, MENA Director stated ‘’Programmes such as these encourage the development of local staff within large companies and organisations, and provide great benefits to the community. BP, Ministry of Oil and Basra Oil Company offering selected employees a unique educational opportunity and building the structure for highly educated future motivated managers and leaders’’