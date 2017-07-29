You are here
Arab Potash achieves 42.8m net profit in first half
By JT - Jul 29,2017 - Last updated at Jul 29,2017
Jamal Al Sarayrah
AMMAN — The Arab Potash Company (APC) achieved a net profit of JD 42.8 million after tax, provisions and mining royalties in the first half of 2017, according to a company statement.
Accordingly, the APC recorded a 49 per cent increase in its profit over that of the corresponding period of 2016, when its net profit stood at JD28.7 million, the company’s statement added.
APC Board Chairman Jamal Al Sarayrah said there were signs of improvement in global potash prices after potash prices had dropped to a 10-year low.
In July, an agreement was reached between buyers in China and the major global producers, regarding potash sales price in the coming contractual period, $ 11 higher per tonne than the previous contract, Sarayrah explained.
The increase will impact the other markets and will have a positive effect on APC's financial results in the second half of this year, he added.
He indicated that APC achieved considerable improvement in terms of production costs per tonne, as these dropped by 22 per cent in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year.
Reduced costs were the outcome of an increased production volume, efficiency in cost management, and energy saving solutions implemented at the company, according to the statement.
Sarayrah also highlighted a “noticeable” increase in the expected payments to the national treasury compared to last year due to the company’s improved financial performance.
Comments
DR SAMUEL IHEMDI (not verified)
Sun, 07/30/2017 - 01:26
IT IS EXPECTED THAT WHEN A MAN WITH AN INTEGRITY AS HIGH AS MR SARAYRAH TAKES OVER THE CONTROL OF ANY PROJECT THAT SUCH A PROJECT IS CERTAIN TO PERFORM EXCELLENT. HE IS ONE OF THE MOST HIGHLY QUALIFIED INDIVIDUALS IN JORDAN WHO CAN MANAGE, LEAD AND BE A ROLE MODEL FOR THE KINGDOM. PERHARPS THIS TURN AROUND MAY BE AN INDICATOR THAT HE SHOULD BE THE NEXT PRIME MINISTER TO TURN THE ECONOMY AROUND. HE DOES HAVE GOOD VISIONS, OPEN MINDED AND IN FACT A CATALYST THAT IS MUCH NEEDED IN A DEVELOPING COUNTRY LIKE JORDAN.
