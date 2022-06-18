Arab Bank receives ‘Best Bank in the Middle East 2022’ award

AMMAN — Arab Bank has recently received the “Best Bank in the Middle East 2022” award granted by New York-based international publication “Global Finance”, according to a bank statement.

The Arab Bank has been granted the award for the seventh year in a row, said the statement.

"The Arab Bank said "this global recognition came as part of Global Finance’s 29th Annual Best Bank Awards and was made by the editors of Global Finance after extensive consultations with corporate financial executives, bankers and banking consultants, and analysts throughout the world".

In its selection bid, Global Finance took several factors into consideration, as explained in the bank statement.

They included: Growth in assets, profitability, geographic reach, strategic relationships, new business development and innovation in products. Winning criteria also included the banks which attended carefully to their customers’ needs in difficult markets and accomplished strong results while laying the foundations for future success, according to the statement.

Randa Sadik, Arab Bank’s CEO, said: “This global recognition received for the seventh consecutive year is yet another addition to Arab Bank’s significant success record. It is a manifestation of the bank’s ambitious strategic vision and distinctive ability to deal efficiently with the most pressing regional and global challenges.”

Global Finance Awards cover more than 150 countries and territories across Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Caribbean, Central America, Central and Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, North America and Western Europe.