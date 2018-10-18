AllympiaPass, the region’s largest fitness network celebrates first anniversary

AMMAN- AllympiaPass, a fitness membership App, constituting the largest fitness network in the Middle East, celebrates first anniversary this month with a robust presence in Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt and Kuwait. The network is working towards a steady expansion into 9 additional countries by the end of 2018.

AllympiaPass promises a unique fitness experience to its members by providing them access to world-class fitness clubs, classes and highly trained specialists, through one membership only. Members can enjoy designing a personalised workout routine through a wide variety of gyms and classes across their city, through their memberships.

"We managed to create a unique fitness concept that caters to the different needs and priorities of our members across the region. With one membership only, our members take on a health and fitness journey personalized to their own needs, while providing them with hundreds of fitness facilities and classes at their fingertips.” commented Anas Shami, CEO.

AllympiaPass currently encompasses 250 fitness centers across the region and 1000s of fitness activities and classes.

Within its first year, the App has managed to attract over 12,000 active monthly users with a total of 65,000 fitness class bookings, and is ranked number 1 app on iOS and android in the category of health and fitness.

Members can book for a friend through their own membership, and track their fitness activities and destinations through the App’s social network feature. AllympiaPass is expected to have around 2000 fitness partners within its network by the end of 2018.