SGBJ, Al Marji’ Publications renew partnership

Societe Generale de Banque — Jordanie (SGBJ) renewed its partnership agreement with Al Marji’ Publications for the fifth consecutive year.

“We are pleased with our partnership with Al Marji’ Publications and are glad to promote SGBJ’s products and various activities and Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives through Family Flavours and Nakahat ‘Ailiyeh magazines — both distinguished in the Jordanian market,” said Nadim Abaouat, general manager of SGBJ at the signing.

The agreement strengthens ongoing cooperation between SGBJ and Al Marji’ Publications, publishers of Nakahat Ailiyeh and Family Flavours, Jordan’s only parenting magazines.

“Our partnership with SGBJ continues to grow by promoting the services provided by the bank to our readers — predominately women and men, parents of teens and children, who look for ways to invest in the future of their families,” said Hind-Lara Mango, publisher and managing director of Al Marji’ Publications.