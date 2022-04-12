Meta supports 1 Billion Meals initiative, launches #MealsforReels with influencers, content creators

Meta has announced its support for the 1 Billion Meals initiative, the largest food donation drive of its kind in the region.

Marking the holy month of Ramadan as the #MonthofGood, Meta will launch the #MealsForReels campaign across the MENA region and beyond, a charitable movement in which Meta platforms and its content creators will celebrate humanitarian and social work.

The campaign will also support the objectives of the 1 Billion Meals initiative, which will provide food aid to the underprivileged and undernourished in 50 countries across the globe.

In partnership with Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the #MealsForReels campaign invites food content creators, chefs and food enthusiasts to create Ramadan “reels” on Facebook and Instagram. Once a “reel” has been posted, its creator will attach a donation wallet provided by MBRGI for their fans and followers to contribute to the 1 Billion Meals initiative.

The money raised will go towards the largest donation campaign the region has ever seen. The #MealsForReels campaign will see more than 120 influencers and 70 content creators across the MENA region and beyond, including creators from the United Kingdom and Spain, coming together to participate in the battle against hunger and malnutrition, which affects the lives of more than 800 million persons every day.

The list of influencers and content creators participating in the #MealsForReels campaign include key celebrity personalities such as Mohamad Henedy, Chef Manal Al Alem, Chef Shaheen Khalid Al Ameri, and Karen Wazen.

The 1 Billion Meals initiative, supported by Meta, is a continuation of the 100 Million Meals campaign launched by MBRGI during Ramadan last year. Within the span of one month, the 100 Million Meals campaign collected more than 220 million meals, which were distributed in 47 countries around the globe.