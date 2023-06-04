Strike kills girl, injures 21 others in Dnipro — Ukraine officials

By AFP - Jun 04,2023 - Last updated at Jun 04,2023

This handout photograph taken and released by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine late on Saturday shows rescuers working on the rubble of a residential building damaged by a missile strike on the outskirts of Dnipro (AFP photo)

KYIV, Ukraine — An air strike hit a residential district in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, killing a two-year-old girl and injuring 21 others, officials said on Sunday.

The attack, which President Volodymyr Zelensky blamed on Russia, partially destroyed a pair of two-storey buildings, as well as 10 private homes, a shop and a gas pipeline, according to the region's governor.

Russian air strikes over Ukraine have ratcheted up in recent weeks, as have incursions in the opposite direction.

Kyiv has for months said it is preparing a major counteroffensive against Moscow's occupation forces, as it looks to reclaim territory lost since Russia invaded in February 2022.

After Saturday's strike, a girl's body was pulled from the wreckage.

"At night, a girl's body was retrieved from under the rubble of a house in the Pidhorodnenska community," Serhiy Lysak, governor of Dnipropetrovsk region, posted on Telegram early Sunday.

"She just turned two."

Lysak earlier said five children were wounded, including three boys in serious condition in hospital.

"22 people were injured, 5 of them were children," he wrote in his latest update.

Zelensky blamed Russia for the strike, saying more people were trapped beneath the wreckage.

"The Russians attacked the city," Zelensky posted on Facebook on Saturday.

"Once again, Russia proves it is a terrorist state. The Russians will bear responsibility for everything committed against our state and people."

Video posted by Zelensky showed rescue workers searching the destroyed building, to the sound of industrial drills.

Also on Saturday, Ukrainian shelling killed two people in Russia's Belgorod, a border region that has been hit by repeated attacks this week, the local governor said.

Belgorod border villages have been hit by unprecedented shelling, and the latest deaths bring the overall toll there to seven this week.