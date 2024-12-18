Russia claims two more villages in east Ukraine

Russia's defence ministry Wednesday claimed the capture of two new settlements in the Donetsk region of east Ukraine, the latest in a series of gains by Moscow's troops (AFP photo)

MOSCOW — Russia's defence ministry Wednesday claimed the capture of two new settlements in the Donetsk region of east Ukraine, the latest in a series of gains by Moscow's troops.

The ministry said in a daily briefing that its forces had "liberated" Stari Terny and Trudove, both located near the industrial town of Kurakhove, which Russia appears close to capturing.

Moscow has been advancing in east Ukraine for months, pressing its advantage against overstretched and outgunned Ukrainian soldiers.

Kurakhove is a strategic industrial town on the banks of a reservoir that Moscow is trying to encircle.

Stari Terny is located on the reservoir's northwest bank and Trudove is located about 10 kilometres south of Kurakhove.

Ukraine's army chief Oleksandr Syrsky said Tuesday tha the "most difficult situation" is currently around Kurakhove and the supply hub of Pokrovsk further north in the Donetsk region.

The governor of the Donetsk region, Vadym Filashkin, said Wednesday that Russian attacks had damaged "numerous multi-storey buildings and private houses" in the area in and around Kurakhove.