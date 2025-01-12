Russia claims new villages in eastern Ukraine

A man walks at the site of shelling, which local officials called a Ukrainian military strike, in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, on Friday (AFP photo)

MOSCOW — Russia on Sunday claimed the capture of two villages in eastern Ukraine where its forces have been steadily advancing for months.

The defence ministry said forces had captured the village of Yantarne in the eastern Donetsk region, around 10 kilometres southwest of Kurakhove, a key logistics hub that Moscow claimed to have seized last week.

On Saturday, Russia's army said it had also taken new territory northwest of Kurakhove.

The defence ministry said on Sunday that Russian troops had also captured the village of Kalinove in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

The village is on the western bank of the Oskil River, which for a long time formed the front line between the two armies in the region.

But a Ukrainian official said Thursday that Russian forces had managed to establish a bridgehead on the western bank after crossing the river.

Russia's army has attempted for months to cross the river, which also cuts through Kupiansk, a city recaptured by Ukraine in its 2022 counteroffensive.

A local woman died Sunday in the Ukraine-controlled part of Russia's Kursk region after Russian strikes damaged a state boarding school where local people were sheltering, a Ukrainian official said.

On Saturday evening, "Russian aviation carried out two air strikes on the area of the boarding school in Sudzha, as a result of which one woman suffered a laceration wound to her arm, and died in the morning," Ukrainian army spokesman Oleksiy Dmytrashkivsky said on television news.

"The premises of the school were heavily damaged, all the windows and doors were smashed," he said.

"Today we have a big question - where to move people, how to keep them warm."

The spokesman said over 80 people were staying in the school, who "are all elderly" and many "have disabilities or Parkinson's disease or have had strokes".

There are about 2,000 Russian civilians still in Ukraine-controlled Kursk region, the spokesman said.

In Ukraine's southern Kherson region, drone attacks injured eight people Sunday in the main city of Kherson and a nearby village, regional authorities said.

In the Russian-controlled section of the Kherson region, a Ukrainian drone killed a 76-year-old woman, Russian-installed Governor Vladimir Saldo said on Telegram.

In the Russian city of Engels on the Volga River, a fire caused by a Ukrainian drone strike on Wednesday on an oil depot continued to burn out, Saratov Governor Roman Busargin said on Telegram.

Firefighters are working "24 hours a day" to extinguish the fire, Busargin said, and the "amount of smoke and the total area of the fire is decreasing".