Putin, Trump to discuss Ukraine Tuesday

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin and US counterpart Donald Trump will speak by phone on Tuesday, as one US official expressed hope the two could agree a Ukraine ceasefire within "weeks".



Trump said earlier "a lot of work" had been done between the US and Russia on settling the three-year Ukraine conflict, and that there was a "very good chance" hostilities would end.



Putin said last week he agreed with the idea of a ceasefire, but warned he had "serious questions" about how it would be implemented that he wanted to discuss with Trump.



Kyiv has agreed to the ceasefire, while its European allies have criticised Putin for not committing to an unconditional and immediate halt in fighting, with the UK accusing the Russian leader of "dragging his feet".



"There is such a conversation being prepared for Tuesday," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters including AFP ahead of the Trump-Putin call, without commenting on what the two leaders would discuss.



The US leader last spoke to Putin last month, in a call that broke Western efforts to isolate Putin as long as his forces keep up their Ukraine offensive.



Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff met with Putin last Thursday in Moscow to present the details of the joint ceasefire plan, which envisages a 30-day pause in hostilities.



Witkoff told CNN he expected some sort of deal in the "coming weeks".



Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky has reacted with anger to Putin's statements, accusing him of wanting to prolong the fighting.



On Saturday, Zelensky warned that Moscow wanted to first "improve their situation on the battlefield" before agreeing to any ceasefire.



- Russia grinding ahead -



Moscow has been pressing ahead in several areas of the front for over a year.



On Monday, Russia claimed its forces had captured Stepove -- a village in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region -- although open-source battlefield maps showed it outside Moscow's control.



Russia has also in the past two weeks mounted a major counter offensive against Ukrainian troops in its Kursk region.



Moscow last week retook the main town that Ukraine seized in its summer 2024 incursion, Sudzha, and swathes of areas around it. Russia has said it has moved several hundred civilians that were previously trapped in Kyiv-held areas.



Andrey Klimenko was one of them. He spoke to AFP after leaving his home in the village of Zamostye, outside Sudzha, on Friday as Russian forces pushed to recapture land, and is now staying in a displacement centre.



"Planes were dropping bombs near my vegetable patch. I nearly died because of bombs, mortar fire and drones," the 52-year-old told AFP.



Ukraine has conceded it is in a difficult position in the region, but denies its troops are surrounded.



Zelensky replaced his army's chief of general staff last week as Kyiv's front line troops continued to struggle.



Exchange of fire



After a brief lull in drone fire last week, both sides appeared to have stepped up attacks on Monday.



Ukrainian forces launched a drone attack on southern Russia, sparking a blaze at an oil refinery, while Moscow launched a barrage of nearly 200 drones against Ukraine.



Around 500 people in the southern Ukrainian region of Odesa lost power because of the attacks, and one person was wounded there, governor Oleg Kiper said, adding several buildings were damaged, including a pre-school.



Putin last week said he would back a ceasefire but only if it led to "long-term peace and addresses the root causes of the crisis".



Among Putin's demands are that Ukraine never join the NATO military alliance, that European peacekeepers not be deployed on Ukrainian territory, and that Moscow be allowed to keep all the land it currently occupies.



Since Russia seized Crimea in 2014 and launched its full-scale offensive against Ukraine in February 2022, Moscow now controls around a fifth of Ukraine.



Zelensky has pushed back at Putin's demands, saying the Russian leader does not really want peace.



In the Kursk region, 35-year-old displaced resident Yekaterina Panova said she was hopeful Trump could mediate.



"We really want America to somehow influence Russia's friendship with Ukraine," she told AFP.



"Both Russians and Ukrainians are Slavs. It's just some kind of fratricide going on."