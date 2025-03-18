Ramadan in Dubai: A season of art, culture, and entertainment awaits

The world-renowned illusionist brings his spectacular show to Dubai for five breathtaking performances at the Dubai World Trade Centre from March 21 to March 23 (Photo of Rob Lake)

AMMAN — Ramadan in Dubai, organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) in partnership with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), has brought the city to life with an extraordinary line-up of arts, culture, and entertainment events, offering residents and visitors countless ways to embrace the spirit of the season until March 30.

From mesmerising poetry nights and interactive art exhibitions to thrilling anime showcases and world-class performances, Dubai’s cultural scene is buzzing with energy and inspiration.DFRE invites everyone to experience the joy of art, culture, and entertainment through these incredible events.

Rhythm, poetry, and culture

An inspiring evening of music and heritage heads to Zabeel Theatre at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray on 15 March, featuring Palestinian singer Dalal Abu Amneh. The renowned singer will be joined on stage by a group of grandmothers, to collectively share traditional stories and songs passed down through generations of Palestinian and Arab women. Doors open at 9pm.

On 21 March, Dubai Opera hosts a magical evening of poetic brilliance with Ramadan Nights, featuring the rhythmic expressions of renowned poets Faisal Al Adwani, Mohammed Saakran and Nasser Alwobair. Audiences can expect an immersive experience as these literary masters bring their verses to life, weaving together tradition and contemporary reflections in an unforgettable night of culture and storytelling.

From March 14 to March 23, Ramadan Nights at Al Shindagha Museum offer visitors a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich heritage of the UAE. Through a series of interactive experiences and cultural showcases, attendees can explore the deep-rooted traditions and customs that define Ramadan in the region, making for a truly memorable and enlightening journey.

Etihad Museum invites guests to embark on an exploration of heritage and artistry in two engaging workshops that explore the intricate history and beauty of henna, and the meticulous craft of handmade paper. These interactive sessions offer a hands-on way to connect with the region’s artistic heritage while gaining new skills and appreciation for traditional craftsmanship.

Art and reflectionReturning in an exciting weekend format, Ramadan Nights at Jameel Arts Centre takes place from March 14 to March 16, offering engaging workshops, hands-on activities, and the highly anticipated debut of the Ramadan Souk. Families and visitors of all ages can participate in holistic workshops led by local creatives, explore self-guided activities, and discover Art Jameel’s current exhibitions.

Alserkal Avenue brings a captivating programme entitled “Interrupting Patterns”, inviting visitors to reflect through poetry, performance, film and theatre. This initiative provides a unique opportunity to pause, rethink inherited narratives and discover new perspectives through the power of creative expression. Art lovers and curious minds alike will find inspiration in this transformative experience.

The Dubai Balloon at Atlantis, The Palm introduces “Echoes of the Crescent”, a breathtaking fusion of contemporary Arabic artistry, heritage, and panoramic city views. This one-of-a-kind art exhibition transforms the venue into a canvas of cultural storytelling until March 30, bringing a curated art gallery experience that showcases the talents of emerging homegrown artists. Open to all ticket holders of the Regular Pass or Fast Pass to The Dubai Balloon.

Anime and more

Anime enthusiasts should mark their calendars for Naruto The Gallery Experience, an immersive showcase dedicated to one of the world’s most beloved anime characters. Running until 6 April at Dubai Outlet Mall, this themed exhibition takes visitors through the legendary journey of Naruto, featuring stunning visuals, dynamic video clips, and exclusive artwork by renowned anime artists. With tickets starting from AED 55 and free entry for kids under six, this is a must-visit destination for fans of all ages.

Family Entertainment

Friends and families are invited to witness The Magic of Rob Lake as the world-renowned illusionist brings his spectacular show to Dubai for five breathtaking performances at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 21 to 23 March. Known for his mind-bending illusions and spellbinding stage presence, Lake will leave audiences in awe with his larger-than-life tricks and seamless execution.

Families with children aged 2 and above are invited to grab their party hats and head down to Spot’s Birthday Party, bringing an interactive celebration filled with songs, dancing, and exciting games for the very first time to Dubai. Based on the beloved children’s book “Happy Birthday Spot”, the delightful show brings the pup’s classic tale to life - together with his lovable friends Steve the Monkey, Tom the Crocodile, and Helen the Hippo - at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray from March 21 to March 23.

