You are here
Majestic Morocco makes World Cup history
Dec 10,2022 - Last updated at Dec 10,2022
AFP photo by Patricia de Melo Moreira
Morocco's players carry their coach Walid Regragui as they celebrate after winning their Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final match against Portugal at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on Saturday
Related Articles
Opinion
Dec 10, 2022
Dec 10, 2022
Dec 10, 2022
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Dec 08, 2022
Dec 08, 2022
Dec 08, 2022
Dec 08, 2022
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.