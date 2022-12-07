You are here
Morocco trounces Spain in penalty shootout
By AFP - Dec 07,2022 - Last updated at Dec 07,2022
AFP photo by Javier Soriano
Morocco's defender Achraf Hakimi (2nd right) celebrates with teammates after converting the last penalty during the penalty shootout to win the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 match against Spain at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, west of Doha, on Tuesday
Related Articles
Opinion
Dec 05, 2022
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Dec 05, 2022
Dec 07, 2022
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.