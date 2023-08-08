Jordan Falcons win King’s Cup, beating Mexico 86-71

The Jordanian national basketball team, also known as the Jordan Falcons, won the 11th King Abdullah Cup (King’s Cup 2023) on Monday night at Prince Hamza Hall Arena, defeating the Mexican national basketball team 86-71 (Photo courtesy of Mexican embassy)

AMMAN — The Jordanian national basketball team, also known as the Jordan Falcons, won the 11th King Abdullah Cup (King’s Cup 2023) on Monday night at Prince Hamza Hall Arena, defeating the Mexican national basketball team 86-71.

The King's Cup is part of a series of preparation matches ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, which will take place from August 25 to September 10 in Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines.

The Jordanian team has played nine preparation matches thus far, with four wins and five losses. In addition to Monday’s game, Jordan most recently played Portugal on August 4, where the Jordanian team won 69-61, and Angola on August 5, where the Jordanian team won 70-56, according to the official FIBA website.

This year marks Jordan’s second consecutive and third overall time qualifying for the World Cup finals. The team is set to play against Greece on August 26, before facing New Zealand on August 28 and the United States on August 30.

As for the Mexican team, they have only qualified for a Basketball World Cup twice in 50 years: in 2014 and this year, according to a statement from the Mexican embassy.

The Jordanian team is trained by Head Coach Wesam Al Sous, Assistant Coach Mohammad Hadrab and Assistant Coach Abdullah Radwan Mustafa Abuqoura.