Jordan plays Palestine in FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers

Hashem Abbas and Ahmad Dwairi rebound with Iraq's Mohammad Khafaji on Friday in Amman, during the qualifying match for FIBA Asian Cup 2025 that Jordan won 73-64 (Photo of Jordan Basketball Associtation)

AMMAN — Jordan’s basketball team plays Palestine in Jeddah on Monday in its second match of window 2 of Group D qualifiers for the 31st FIBA Asia Cup 2025.

Jordan tops Group D after overcoming Iraq 73-64 on Friday as Saudi Arabia beat Palestine 73-66 to maintain second spot ahead of their home match against Iraq.

The Kingdom has an unbeaten streak after scoring two wins in window 1, when they beat Palestine 73-46 and Saudi Arabia 79-64. In other matches, Iraq beat Palestine 75-72 while Saudi Arabia overcame Iraq 64-58. Window 3 will be played in February 2025 -- Jordan vs Saudi on February 21 and Jordan vs Iraq on February 24.

Jordan lately won 12th edition of the King Abdullah Cup (The King’s Cup) as part of preparations for the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers, beating beat Palestine, Syria and Qatar to retain the title.

A total of 24 teams are playing Round 1 qualification matches for the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup in three windows, while also battling for qualifying spots for the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup alongside hosts Qatar who automatically advanced. The top two teams of each qualifying group move to the FIBA Asia Cup and the six third-placed teams will play another qualifying round for the final four places. The 31st FIBA Asia Cup will be hosted in Saudi Arabia from August 5-17, 2025.

Jordan previously qualified to the FIBA Asia Cup (formerly FIBA Asia Championship) 16 times with their best position finishing runner-up in 2011. In 2023, Jordan won a historic first ever team medal when they won silver at the Asian Games. In addition, they played at the FIBA World Cup for the third time after earlier playing in 2010 and 2019. Alongside the junior men's team in 1995 and 2025, basketball has been the only Jordanian team to reach a World Cup in a team sport.