Jordan defeats Pakistan in qualifiers for World Cup 2026

By JT - Mar 27,2024 - Last updated at Mar 27,2024

Jordan's forward Mousa Tamari celebrates his goal against Pakistan in the match on Tuesday in Amman (Photo courtesy of Al Mamlaka TV)

AMMAN — Jordan football squad beat Pakistan 7-0 in Amman in the return leg of Group G qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and took the second spot in the group behind the leader Saudi Arabia.

On June 6th the Nashama will host Tajikistan on the home turf, while on June 11th Jordan will travel to Saudi Arabia to play the last match of the group G.

