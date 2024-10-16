Jordan defeats Oman in qualifications for World Cup

AMMAN — Jordan national team, popularly called Nashama, beat Oman 4-0 on Tuesday at the packed Amman International Stadium. The second win in Group B of Asian qualifiers for the World Cup in 2026 means that Jordan clinched the second spot with seven points from four games, three points behind the leader South Korea and ahead of Iraq which is behind on goal difference.

The game began with equal possession on both sides until the host established control of the midfield. Jordan broke in the seventh minute after keeper Yazeed Abulaila found Yazan Al Naimat, who evaded his markers at the edge of the box but was flagged offside much to Oman’s relief.

After the first 15 minutes, the pace of the game increased and Jordan looked closer to break the deadlock which eventually happened in 26th minute when Naimat's header found the net.

The outcome of the match was sealed early in the second half when Ali Al Adwan converted a penalty in the 48th minute. Six minutes later Naimat again scored while Adwan completed the rout with a fourth goal in the 87th minute.

Jordan will play two away games in November against Iraq on November 14th and Kuwait on November 19th.