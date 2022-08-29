You are here
Jordan crash to New Zealand in Asian qualifiers
By JT - Aug 29,2022 - Last updated at Aug 29,2022
AMMAN — Jordan lost 72-100 to New Zealand at the FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Auckland, New Zealand, on Monday. Jordan had beaten India 80-64 on Thursday. The Kingdom next play the Philippines on November 10 and New Zealand on November 13.
