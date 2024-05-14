Hussein have eyes set on title

By Aline Bannayan - May 14,2024 - Last updated at May 14,2024

Al Hussein Irbid SC maintains lead in the Pro-League, eging title for the first time in its history (Al Hussein Irbid SC photo)

AMMAN — With two more weeks remaining in the Professional Football League, standings are beginning to take final shape as teams head into Week 20 on Tuesday.

Hussein who maintained a grip atop the table after a 3-0 win over Jail have the chance to bolster their lead further when they play Mughayer Sarhan, who lost to Faisali 5-0 in their last match.

Faisali are chasing in second place and will face Sahab who moved up two spots after a 2-1 win over Ma’an. In an important match, Ahli scored a 1-0 win over Shabab Urdun to move out of relegation zone for now and next face Salt who crushed Aqaba 5-0 last week as the latter retained 5thspot for now.

Wihdat next face Ma’an after they were held 1-1 with Ramtha last week, as the latter face Aqaba, while Shabab Urdun play Jalil.

Faisali still hope Hussein will draw or lose before they face off in the final week while the last four teams are in the relegation battle.

Wihdat dropped out of the league race and now focus on winning the Jordan Cup as the quarter-finalists have now been decided.

With the season soon ending, the League and Cup titles are up for grabs with Hussein hoping to win the crown for the first time and change the usual Faisali-Wihdat dominance of the title.