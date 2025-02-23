You are here
Governance & Success in Today’s World
By Dr Tareq Rasheed , Family Flavours - Feb 23,2025 - Last updated at Feb 23,2025
Photo courtesy of Family Flavours magazine
In today’s ever-changing and competitive landscape, achieving success demands more than just effort — it requires mastering essential principles and applying the right tools.
One of the most impactful concepts for driving results is governance.
But what is governance, and why is it so crucial?
Governance is a system built on five foundational pillars that promote transparency, fairness and credibility while guiding organisations toward excellence. Let’s break it down in simple terms:
The Five Pillars of Governance
1. Participation:
Great leaders know the value of teamwork.
By involving employees in decision-making, organisations can tap into diverse perspectives, fostering creativity and achieving better outcomes.
2. Clear responsibilities:
Clarity is key.
Assigning welldefined roles and responsibilities ensures everyone knows their tasks.
3. Accountability:
Success thrives on balance.
Organisations must establish a transparent system of rewards and consequences, making accountability a core value.
4. Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E):
Progress needs tracking.
A robust system for evaluating goals and performance ensures everyone stays on course and keeps improving.
5. Transparency:
Sharing results openly with employees, stakeholders and partners builds trust and motivates everyone to aim higher.
Other elements for success
To stay ahead, managers and leaders must also embrace the following ideas:
Accelerators
Think of accelerators as time-savers: tools, strategies and techniques that speed up processes while maintaining top quality and minimising costs
Enablers
These are the resources that help drive results, such as talented people and digital technologies.
Empowering skilled individuals and investing in the right tools paves the way for success.
Sustainability
In a world full of crises, using resources wisely is essential to ensure lasting success and stability.
Excellence
Striving for excellence means benchmarking your achievements against others, setting high standards and continuously improving.
By understanding and applying these principles, leaders can create systems that not only achieve results but also build a culture of growth and resilience.
Governance, with its focus on fairness and transparency, provides the foundation for legal, ethical and sustained success.
Reprinted with permission from Family Flavours magazine
Related Articles
AMMAN — The King Abdullah II Centre for Excellence (KACE) on Wednesday concluded a four-day series of workshops dubbed “Let’s share success
AMMAN — The King Abdullah II Centre for Excellence (KACE) on Wednesday launched the new edition of the King Abdullah II Awards for Excellenc
His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday tasked former minister Rajai Muasher to chair a Royal commission entrusted with evaluating and following up on the implementation of the Executive Plan of National Integrity Charter, a Royal Court statement said.
Opinion
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.