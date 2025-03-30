Syria interim president announces formation of new government

By AFP - Mar 30,2025 - Last updated at Mar 30,2025

A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on March 30, 2025, shows Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa (6th-R) and Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani (6th-L) posing for a picture with the new transitional government in Damascus (AFP photo)

Damascus — Syria's interim President Ahmed Al Sharaa announced the formation of a new government late Saturday, reaffirming his commitment to "building a strong and stable state."

Day to day affairs in Syria have been administered by a ministerial team since president Bashar Al Assad was ousted by Islamist rebels on December 8.

Veteran opposition figure Hind Kabawat was named social affairs and labour minister in Syria's new government on Saturday, the first woman to be appointed by Islamist interim President Al Sharaa.

Kabawat, a member of Syria's Christian minority and longtime opponent of ousted strongman Assad, was a member of the preparatory committee for the national dialogue conference held in February.