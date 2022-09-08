Faisali lead Jordan Pro Football League as Week 17 kicks off

AMMAN — As Week 17 kicks off, Faisali lead the Jordan Professional (Pro) Football League with six weeks remaining in the competition.

Last week, Faisali scored a big 5-0 win over Ma’an to go atop the table while Wihdat beat Sarih 1-0 to take second spot and Hussein remained third after beating Mugheer Sarhan 2-0,

Aqaba remained 4th after they held Sahab 0-0 while Shabab Urdun beat Jazira 4-1. Ramtha upset Salt 2-1 in the final minute of the match to improve their spot to 5th following an earlier 6-1 win over Ma’an.

The upcoming week will see Faisali play Salt who have dropped to 8th after earlier losing to Sarih in the final minutes as well, while Wihdat play Ma’an, Shabab Urdun face Aqaba and Sarih take on Jazira.

This week, the Jordan Football Association (JFA) announced the schedule for the remaining part of the season as the league will take a break after week 18 for the Jordan Cup Round of 16 as well as a friendly tourney that will group Syria, Iraq Oman and Jordan.

Furthermore, the JFA has been in discussions with Pro League clubs regarding the 2023 season which is set to kick off in June 2023. Shabab Urdun President Salim Kheir said he hoped the clubs would have a unified vision as to the new shape of competitions, but also underlined “the JFA needs to take note of financial constraints clubs have been facing since before the COVID pandemic and come up with the best scenario possible”.

In two of the 2022 competitions played so far, Faisali won the season opening 35th JFA Shield title when they beat Ramtha who in turn upset Jordan Cup holders Faisali 2-0 in the 39th Jordan Super Cup.

In the 2021 season, Ramtha won the League title for the third time in their history ending a 39-year drought. Newcomers to the Pro League, relatively unknown Jalil, overcame Wihdat to win the 34th JFA Shield. Wihdat beat one-time winners Jazira in the 38th Jordan Super Cup, while Faisali beat Salt to win the Jordan Cup.

Since the league kicked off in 1944 with only Faisali, Ahli, Urdun and Homenetmen competing, Faisali are 34-time record league champs while Wihdat were champs 17 times since they joined in 1980. Ahli won eight times, Ramtha and Jazira three times each, Shabab Urdun twice, Amman and Urdun clubs once each.