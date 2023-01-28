Abdullah Al Rawahi wins Oman International Rally for the second time

AMMAN — The Oman Rally Team’s Abdullah Al Rawahi and Jordanian co-driver Ata Al Hmoud clinched victory in the Oman International Rally for the second time in three years on Saturday, accordng to the organiser’s Media Office.

After pre-event favourite Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah crashed on the opening super special stage, Rawahi hit the front on the first of a dozen gravel stages in the Sultanate of Oman and stayed clear of major trouble, punctures aside, to guide his Škoda Fabia Evo to victory by the margin of 6min 35.6sec.

The feat meant the Omani became one of only 15 drivers ever to win more than one round of the FIA Middle East Rally Championship.

The fastest time on the final stage enabled Petr Kacirek and Petra Riháková to see off a late challenge from Al Attiyah for second overall and the Czech crew duly sealed the runner-up spot in their Duck Racing Škoda Fabia. Attiyah reached the finish at the Muscat Drift Arena in third overall to keep the defence of his regional title firmly on track.