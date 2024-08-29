2024 JFA Shield kicks off

AMMAN – The second event on the football agenda kicked off on Thursday with the Jordan Football Association Shield as clubs took a break from Pro League action for 3 weeks.

All matches will be played at Prince Mohammad Stadium in Zarqa as the 12 Pro league Teams will contest the event without key players, currently on national team duty for Round 3 World Cup qualifiers.

Jordan held North Korea 0-0 on Tuesday and were slated to play again on Thursday in the final preparations ahead of the qualifiers starting September 5.

The absence of most key players from club lineups could be the only positive side to the shortened Shield competition this year, giving younger players a chance to shine and gain competitive experience.

The Shield format has the teams playing in two groups with the top two of each group moving to the semis. Group A includes Wihdat, Hussein, Ma’an, Shabab Urdun, Aqaba and Jazira. Group B includes, Ahli, Faisali, Ramtha, Salt, Sarih, and Mughayer Sarhan.

Faisali are the titleholders, while Wihdat who have not won a major title lately, have their eyes set on winning and repeating their 2008 season when they won all titles of the seasons.