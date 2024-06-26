US warns Israel over Lebanon as Germany warns of 'miscalculation' risk on border

This photo taken from northern Israel shows smoke billowing during Israeli bombardment of southern Lebanon on Tuesday, amid ongoing cross-border clashes between Israeli troops and Hizbollah fighters (AFP photo)

WASHINGTON — The United States warned Israel on Tuesday that a conflict with Hizbollah could spark a regional war, as UN agencies said 10 children a day are losing one or both legs and half-a-million Palestinians suffer "catastrophic" hunger in Gaza.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin met his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant at the Pentagon, saying diplomacy is the best option as fears of a major war against Iran-backed militant group Hizbollah in Lebanon have grown after months of cross-border fire.

"Another war between Israel and Hizbollah could easily become a regional war, with terrible consequences for the Middle East," Austin said. "Diplomacy is by far the best way to prevent more escalation."

Gallant, speaking at the opening of the meeting with Austin, said that "we are working closely together to achieve an agreement but we must also discuss readiness on every possible scenario".

Israel’s military said last week plans for an offensive in Lebanon were “approved and validated” amid escalating cross-border clashes, but Washington is seeking to lower the temperature and head off another major Middle East conflict.

In Beirut, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned that “miscalculation” could trigger all-out war between Israel and Hizbollah , and urged “extreme restraint”.

Hizbollah claimed responsibility for multiple attacks on Israeli troops and positions on Tuesday, while Lebanon’s official National News Agency reported Israeli air strikes in parts of southern Lebanon.

Baerbock met Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who said the best way to reach “a return to calm in south Lebanon is to put an end to the Israeli aggression... and fully apply United Nations Resolution 1701”, according to a statement from his office.

The resolution ended a 2006 war between Israel and Hizbollah and called for the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers to be the only armed forces deployed in the country’s south.

Baerbock also met with her Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib during her brief trip to Beirut, which came after visits to Israel and the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

She noted that Lebanon’s hosting of many refugees poses “major challenges”, referring to Syrians who have fled conflict in their country across the border since 2011.

“We will therefore provide another 18 million euros ($19 million) for humanitarian aid — specifically for food, accommodation and doctors,” she said in the statement.

On a previous visit in January, the German minister pledged 15 million euros to bolster the Lebanese army, which like other national institutions has faced funding problems since the country’s economy collapsed in late 2019.

Several Western diplomats have visited Lebanon in recent months, seeking to dial down cross-border tensions, including US envoy Amos Hochstein who last week called for “urgent” de-escalation.

Eight months of cross-border violence has killed at least 481 people in Lebanon, mostly fighters but also including 94 civilians, according to an AFP tally.

Israeli authorities say at least 15 soldiers and 11 civilians have been killed in the country’s north.