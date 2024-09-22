Iran unveils new drone, missile amid rising tensions

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian (right) and commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Aerospace Force Amir Ali Hajizadeh look on, as new Iranian Shahed 136-B drones are displayed during the annual military parade in Tehran on Saturday (AFP photo)

TEHRAN — Iran unveiled a new ballistic missile and an upgraded one-way attack drone at a military parade on Saturday, state media said, amid soaring regional tensions and allegations of arming Russia.

Iran stands accused by Western governments of supplying both drones and missiles to Russia for use in its war with Ukraine, a charge it has repeatedly denied.

The solid-fuel Jihad missile was designed and manufactured by the aerospace arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guard and has an operational range of 1,000 kilometres, state news agency IRNA said.

The Shahed-136B drone is an upgraded version of the Shahed-136, with new features and an operational range of more than 4,000 kilometres, it added.

New President Masoud Pezeshkian attended the annual parade in Tehran, commemorating the 1980-88 war with Saddam Hussein's Iraq.

"Today, our defensive and deterrent capabilities have grown so much that no demon even thinks about any aggression towards our dear Iran," he said.

"With unity and cohesion among Islamic countries... we can put in its place the bloodthirsty, genocidal usurper Israel, which shows no mercy to anyone, women or children, old or young."

The Middle East has been in turmoil since Iran-backed Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7 sparking war in Gaza and drawing in Iranian allies around the region.

The tensions have intensified in recent days as the focus of Israel's firepower has shifted north to the Lebanon border where its troops have been battling Iran-backed fighter group Hizbollah.

An Israeli air strike on Hizbollah’s Beirut stronghold killed 16 members of its elite Radwan Force on Friday, a source close to the group said, hot on the heels of deadly sabotage attacks on the group’s communications earlier this week.

Britain, France, Germany and the United States slapped new sanctions on Iran earlier this month, alleging that it had been providing ballistic missiles for Russia’s war effort in Ukraine.