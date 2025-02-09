Gaza rescuers say Israeli forces kill three Palestinians

Displaced Palestinians cross the Netzarim corridor as they make their way to the northern parts of the Gaza Strip on Sunday (AFP photo)

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories — Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli forces shot dead three civilians on Sunday, as the military said it fired "warning shots" and hit Palestinians who had approached troops in the territory.

The incident occurred in Gaza City amid a fragile ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, in effect since January 19. During the truce, five hostage-prisoner exchanges have taken place between Hamas and Israel.

Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for Gaza's civil defence agency, said there were "three martyrs and several injured as a result of Israeli occupation forces opening fire on civilians in the eastern areas of Gaza City".

He urged residents to avoid the eastern areas and Israeli military positions, emphasising the importance of following official directives.

Israel's military acknowledged that its forces had fired at individuals who approached their positions, saying, "troops advanced military vehicles and fired warning shots toward the suspects".

It added that "several hits were identified after the shots were fired, and those approaching the barrier retreated".

Defence minister Israel Katz warned Gazans against approaching soldiers still deployed inside Gaza.

"Israel's security policy regarding Gaza is clear: anyone who enters the buffer zone will pay the price," he said in a statement.

"There will be zero tolerance for any threat against IDF forces, the border area, or Israeli communities."

The military said it was committed to defending Israeli citizens and enforcing the ceasefire, warning Gazans to avoid approaching troops in the area.

As part of the three-week-old ceasefire, Israeli forces on Sunday withdrew from a key route that bisects the territory a day after the fifth hostage-prisoner swap was completed.

The war in Gaza began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a sudden attack on Israel, resulting in the deaths of 1,210 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Israel's retaliatory military offensive in Gaza has killed at least 48,189 people, the majority civilians, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory, figures which the United Nations considers reliable.