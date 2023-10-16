Aid for Gaza stuck in Egypt with Rafah crossing closed

A convoy of trucks loaded with aid supplies for Gaza provided by Egyptian NGOs waits for an agreement to cross through the Egypt-Gaza border in Arish City in north Sinai Peninsula on Sunday (AFP photo)

ISMAILIA, Egypt — Convoys of humanitarian aid stacked up near Egypt's border with the Gaza Strip on Sunday, unable to enter the Palestinian enclave being bombarded by Israel, witnesses told AFP.

The Rafah crossing — the only passage in and out of the Gaza Strip not controlled by Israel — has been closed since Tuesday, after three Israeli air strikes on the Palestinian border post within 24 hours.

On Saturday, an American official confirmed to AFP that Egypt and Israel had reached an agreement to allow American citizens to leave Gaza via Rafah.

However, Egypt has imposed conditions on the deal.

"The Egyptian stance is clear, which requires the aid to arrive in Gaza," the report added, as alarm grows over shortages of essential supplies in the blockaded territory.

On Sunday, witnesses said concrete blocks installed by the Egyptians to fortify the border following Israel's bombings were still in place, suggesting that no passage was being considered in the immediate future.

Already, shipments of aid from Jordan, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates had arrived at El Arish airport — 50 kilometres west of Rafah — alongside enough medical supplies supplied by the World Health Organisation to meet the needs of 300,000 people.

Egypt itself has sent a convoy of 100 transport trucks carrying 1,000 tonnes of aid.

Israel, which controls the other two crossing points into Gaza, has declared a “complete siege” of the Palestinian coastal enclave, cutting off food, water, fuel and electricity supplies to the territory’s 2.4 million people.

On Friday, Israel ordered civilian residents of the northern Gaza Strip, numbering around 1.1 million, to move southwards to clear the way for an expected ground invasion.